Pageantry suspended in Taraba for six months

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The leadership of the entertainment industry in Taraba State has suspended all beauty pageant activities for six months following allegations of human trafficking.

President of the Forum, Hycienth Haruna, announced the decision during a press briefing on Tuesday in Jalingo, the state capital. He explained that the suspension is to allow security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and cleanse the sector of unethical individuals.

Haruna emphasized that anyone found guilty would be prosecuted and permanently banned from operating in the state.

“These allegations, widely circulated across both mainstream and social media, have not only tarnished the image of the industry but have also endangered the lives and safety of many young women,” he said.

“We have received disturbing reports of threats, character assassination, and emotional torment inflicted on past pageant winners who have dared to speak out. This is unacceptable and must stop. No dream of fame or stardom should become a pathway to exploitation.”

He continued: “In light of the above, the leadership hereby suspends all beauty pageant activities in Taraba State for six (6) months, pending thorough investigations.”

Haruna further revealed that formal petitions have been submitted to the Commissioner of Police and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the claims.

“Any individual or organization found guilty of aiding or engaging in human trafficking under the guise of pageantry will be banned from operating in the state and prosecuted accordingly,” he warned.

He also urged victims and witnesses to come forward with credible evidence, assuring them that their identities would be protected.