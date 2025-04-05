Oyo set for Alaafin Owoade’s coronation today

The Alaafin-elect, Prince Akeem Owoade.

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

His imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, the Alaafin of Oyo will be the 46th Alaafin of Oyo after his coronation today in the ancient city.

Born 47 years ago to a prominent and royal family of Owoade-Agunloye in Oyo Town, the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, is one of Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade, Agure Compound, in the ancient Oyo Town.

Oba Owoade completed his Secondary School education at Baptist High School, Saki.

His father worked with Oyo North Agricultural Development Programme (ONADEP), helping Oke-Ogun Community in boosting Agricultural Productivity.

He studied Mechanical Engineering at Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State at National Diploma, from 1994-1997 and Higher National Diploma at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State from 1999-2001.

He did his NYSC with Nigeria Gas Company as Mechanical Intern/Planner in 2002. He worked with Oceanic Bank International Plc in Warri as a Cashier from 2003-2004.

He attended University of Sunderland (2008) and Northumbria University(2012) from where he earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering respectively.

He became Certified in Project Management in June, 2015 (PMP holder). He held a Planning Engineering position at Oil Reach Company, Glasgow, United Kingdom for some years before moving to Canada.

Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade 1, until the royal mantle fell on his shoulder, was the Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro, Canada, one of the largest electric power and natural gas utility providers in Canada.

Alaafin Owoade is a Nigerian and Canadian Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and President Manitoba Limited and owned a real estate investment and financial services business in Manitoba, Canada.

The Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Bode Durojaiye, stated this in a statement.

He further stated that virtually all township roads are being rehabilitated to make them motorable for invited guests who will attend the historic event as residents are in high spirits amid pomp and pageantry in motorcade round the town.

“At the Olivet Baptist High School, main venue of the coronation ceremony, special canopies for the invited guests are being erected, while security arrangements are in top gears.

“Apart from the popular Akesan Market that will be under lock and key for the event, all other markets in and around the town will also follow suit”.

The release explained further that Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has urged the people to celebrate with moderation, by not beating the drums of vendetta, persecution and acrimony as they are ill wind that will not blow any good.

According to him, “promoting peace and communal unity is a collective responsibility of every indigene of the ancient town.

“Peace and unity are important tools for community development, as peace is a fundamental asset to building personal growth, community development and robust institutions. Peace creates an enabling environment for human capital formation, and infrastructural development.

Durojaiye quoted Alaafin as saying “the time to build a robust, sustainable and formidable communal unity is NOW.

“As individuals, let us promote peace within our town and environs by encouraging good relationships”, the release pointed out.