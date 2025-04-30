Oyetola flags off distribution of 42,000 life jackets to boost waterway safety

By Nnasom David

In a major step towards enhancing safety on Nigeria’s inland waterways, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, flagged off the distribution of 42,000 life jackets to waterway users across 12 riverine states.

The event, held in Minna, Niger State, marks the beginning of a nationwide safety campaign aimed at reducing the growing number of fatalities and accidents on the nation’s waterways.

In the first phase of the initiative, each selected state will receive 3,500 life jackets under a Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy programme.

“This is more than a ceremonial event; it is a critical intervention to save lives,” Oyetola stated during the flag-off ceremony.

He described the project as a proactive response to the troubling trend of boat mishaps largely attributed to human error, poor safety equipment, and non-adherence to regulations.

Oyetola noted that the life jackets distribution is part of the Ministry’s broader efforts to enforce safety standards and foster a structured water transport system.

He also highlighted the introduction of the Inland Waterways Transportation Regulations, 2023 — also referred to as the Waterways Transportation Code , designed to standardize inland waterway operations, encourage investment, and boost safety compliance.

Speaking on behalf of the Niger State Governor, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, commended the Ministry for selecting Niger as the launch site, describing the state as a high-risk area for boat accidents.

He revealed that Niger State recorded the highest number of casualties from waterway mishaps in 2024 and affirmed the government’s readiness to work closely with federal agencies in enforcing safety measures.

Also present at the event, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola, stressed the life-saving role of wearing life jackets. While operators are legally expected to provide them, he explained that the government is stepping in to support safer water travel and ensure no user is left behind.

In addition to the life jackets, the Ministry, through the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), donated three passenger boats, a water ambulance, and a patrol boat to Niger State. The donation was acknowledged by the state’s Commissioner for Transport, Hajiya Hadiza Idris Kuta, who praised the federal initiative and its potential to transform marine safety in the region.

Traditional leaders, lawmakers, boat operators, and waterway users in attendance delivered goodwill messages, expressing support for the programme and encouraging its full adoption.

With the distribution set to commence, the Federal Government is urging states, communities, and transport stakeholders to prioritize safety, ensure compliance, and cultivate a culture of preparedness on Nigeria’s waterways.