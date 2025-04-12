Oyemen storms Nigeria to launch summer art programme

By Benjamin Njoku

Oyemen Ehikhamhen is an award-winning Nigerian-American actress, arts advocate, and the reigning Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA 2024/2025. She is the Founder of Ubuntu Stage, a creative platform dedicated to empowering African and African diasporic youth through the performing arts. Rooted in the philosophy of “I am because we are,” Ubuntu Stage nurtures young artists by providing access to training, mentorship and performance opportunities that amplify their voices and stories.

A graduate of UCLA’s Master of Fine Arts Acting program, Oyemen is committed to portraying complex, multidimensional Black women on stage and screen. Her journey into acting began in the 8th grade when she first experienced how the arts could build confidence and offer a powerful means of self-expression.

Driven by the belief that the performing arts can change the world by reaching the hearts of the next generation, Oyemen continues to use her platform to inspire and uplift. This summer, in partnership with LEAP Africa, she is launching a transformative summer arts program in Nigeria, offering youth training in acting, storytelling, and leadership.

Through her work with Ubuntu Stage and her reign as Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA, Oyemen is rallying the global diaspora to reconnect with their heritage, celebrate their identities, and invest in the next generation of African creatives.