Osun Rep, Wole Oke, dumps PDP

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Oluwole Oke, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Oke, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, in a letter dated April 16 and addressed to Ward 7 chairman of the party in Obokun local government, said the decision was taken after consulting with his constituents.

The letter, which was sighted by our Correspondent on Wednesday in Osogbo, stated that his resignation takes effect immediately.

Although the lawmaker did not state whether he is joining another party, but urged the party to accept his resignation in good faith.

It reads, “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“This was concluded after consultation and engagement with my political associates, family and friends.

“It is my wish that you accept my resignation in good faith.”

Oke, a fifth-term lawmaker, had in recent times been at loggerheads with the party hierarchy in the state, which led to factionalisation of the party in the federal constituency.