Osimhen adds to goal tally in Galatasaray 5-1 rout of Eyupspor

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen delivered yet another stellar performance on Sunday, scoring his 31st goal of the season as Galatasaray cruised to a dominant 5-1 win over Eyupspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

After facing doubts regarding his move to Istanbul, Osimhen silenced critics with a remarkable display of skill and leadership.

The 26-year-old played a key role right from the start, first assisting Roland Sallai for the opening goal before setting up Lucas Torreira to double Galatasaray’s lead after halftime.

Osimhen then put his stamp on the match, scoring in the 71st minute to make it 3-0 and effectively secure the victory for the league leaders.

Alvaro Morata came off the bench to add a brace, further cementing Galatasaray’s dominance on the day. Eyupspor managed a consolation goal through Luccas Claro, but it was little more than a brief setback for the visitors, who continued their celebrations.

Osimhen’s goal and assist pushed his season tally to 31 across all competitions, with 22 of those goals coming in the Super Lig.

