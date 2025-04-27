Osanebi welcomes Gov Oborevwori, PDP defectors to APC

Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 2023 gubernatorial elections, has officially welcomed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Osanebi expressed his support for the recent defections, calling it a positive step toward the realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“After careful consultations and discussions with our party leadership, I am proud to join my principal, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and other APC leaders in Delta State to welcome Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to our great party,” Osanebi stated. He emphasized that the defection of PDP members to the APC marks the beginning of a stronger political movement in the state.

Osanebi expressed confidence that the shift to APC reflects the right decision, highlighting that it reinforces the commitment of those supporting President Tinubu’s vision for a better Nigeria. “This unprecedented defection of key political figures shows that our belief in the Renewed Hope Agenda was the right choice,” Osanebi added.

The APC deputy governorship candidate urged his political allies to work in unity with the new members to build a solid foundation for the party’s success in the upcoming 2027 general elections. He also called for continued support for President Tinubu’s leadership.

Osanebi reiterated his unwavering commitment to the progressive ideals of the APC and pledged to rally for the party’s success in future elections.

“I appreciate President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, which has instilled confidence and trust in the party, making the APC the party of choice for many,” he said. “I also thank my loyal supporters and all members of our party who have remained steadfast. We will continue to stand with you.”

Osanebi concluded his statement with a call for blessings upon the APC and all its supporters, hoping for continued growth and success under the leadership of the party.