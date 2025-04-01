Uromi: Opposition planning to instigate crisis in Edo – APC alleges

Governor Monday Okpebholo

The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm that some major opposition political parties are planning to instigate a crisis in the state and make it ungovernable.

The state APC Chairman, Mr Jarret Tenebe, raised the alarm during a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

“It has come to our attention that the leadership of some major opposition parties in our state, along with two others, has devised a reckless and dangerous plot to instigate crisis and make Edo ungovernable,” he said.

Tenebe alleged that the aim of those behind the plot was to force President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the state.

“Their sinister objective is clear: they want to force President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Edo, because they have no confidence in securing victory at the Edo Election Petition Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tribunal will, on Wednesday, deliver judgment in the petition filed by the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, against the outcome of the Sept. 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

The APC chairman alleged that the opposition, in their desperation, had resorted to acts of sabotage, hoping to manipulate public perception and judicial sentiment in their favour.

As part of their plans, he said that they had enlisted some disbanded members of the State Security Network to orchestrate violence, as seen in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area.

“They aim to falsely implicate the state government in these disruptions, creating a narrative that fosters chaos and sympathy for their failed cause,” he said.

Tenebe called for the arrest of some of the opposition party leaders in the state over the recent killings of 16 people in Uromi.

He said that the call for their arrest was premised on the intelligence report before APC which allegedly indicted them.

“Their recent criticism of Gov. Monday Okpebholo for travelling to Kano State to condole with victims’ families has further exposed their involvement in the Uromi mayhem,” he said.

He accused the opposition of hypocrisy and desperation, adding that the governor and APC in the state would not be deceived by their antics.

Tenebe also alleged that some opposition members outside the country were instigating violence in the state.

“As a political party, we are going to formally write to foreign missions, embassies and other international bodies to extradite these fellows who keep inciting the public to commit acts of terrorism.

“They must be repatriated to Nigeria in order to face terrorism charges.

“Let me make it categorically clear: no amount of blackmail, intimidation or desperate orchestration will stop our governor from emerging victorious at the tribunal on Wednesday.

“The people of Edo have spoken, and their mandate will not be stolen through underhand tactics.

“Their antics will not weaken us; rather, it will make Edo stronger. We will continue to stand firm in defence of democracy, justice and rule of law,” he said.

The APC chairman also said that since coming on board, the governor had been tackling insecurity in the state, making it to become a thing of the past.

He said that Okpebholo had procured some security gargets, Hilux vehicles and drones, among others, which had been distributed to security agencies to aid in apprehending the criminals operating in the state.

According to him, the Okpebholo-led administration will not rest on its oars until the state is totally free from every form of crime and criminality and residents, irrespective of their religious and ethnic affiliations, begin to live in peace.

He appealed to the APC faithful in the state to remain calm, as they await the tribunal judgment on Wednesday.

“Our lawyers did a very good job. We also believe in the judiciary and we believe that the tribunal is going to do justice to the matter,” he said.