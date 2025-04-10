Best Roulette Sites to Play Real Money Online Roulette Games in 2025

Will it be red or black?

Whatever your wager preference, you should never settle down for anything less than what the best online roulette sites for real money have to offer!

This includes dozens of roulette games, high-stakes live dealer options, and fast payouts.

In this guide, we will review the top roulette casinos and help you choose one based on your own preferences. We have played at each roulette site we recommend and this article will be an overview of our experience at each one.

Let’s begin.

Overview of the Best Roulette Sites for Real Money

All roulette sites are 21+ only unless otherwise indicated by your local laws.

1. Ignition — Best Online Roulette Site, Editor’s Pick

Pros:

Smooth gameplay (no lag at all)

Good welcome bonus for casual players

Low, $1 minimum bet on live roulette

Dragon Roulette (new game)

Payouts within 24 hours

Cons:

No French Roulette games

Fees on bank transfer payouts

Out of all the online casinos that we tested and played at – Ignition really managed to bring the best roulette experience with tons of live dealer options and accessible minimum bets.

Selection of Roulette Games: 4.8/5

If you’re not specifically looking to play French Roulette, then you really won’t miss anything in Ignition’s selection of roulette games.

Live dealer roulette? Check. Single-player roulette? Check. Free Roulette? Check.

The really great thing about the games here is that the limits will accommodate a wide range of players. You can place bets for as low as $0.50 and $1 on most tables, while high-rollers can break the bank with up to $3,000 per spin.

One notable variant worth mentioning is Dragon Roulette, which was recently introduced.

It’s played like a normal roulette game, but a Dragon shows up mid-way through the spin and blows multipliers onto random numbers. If a multiplier lands on a number you’ve placed a bet on and you win the round – you stand to get a massive payout.

Bonuses for New Players: 4.7/5

The bonuses at Ignition are mainly aimed at casual players who want to extend their playtime at the table.

Roulette players using non-crypto payment methods to deposit can get 2x 100% up to $1,000 bonuses on their first deposit. Why two? One of them is available to use on slots and other casino games like roulette, while the other one is for Ignition’s poker room.

Use crypto to get 2x 150% up to $1,500 bonuses – with fair 25x wagering requirements.

Other than that, Ignition offers a loyalty program with various levels – and yes, roulette bets will earn you loyalty points (known as Ignition Miles here).

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Visa

MasterCard

American Express

MatchPay

Check by Courier (payouts only)

Bank Transfer

Crypto – BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, and USDT

The minimum deposit ranges from $20 for cryptocurrencies to $25 for credit card deposits. We suggest you avoid using American Express to play here because the fees are high.

Other than that, Ignition will process most payouts within 24 hours for verified players – which is a really fast turnaround. If you’re going to withdraw via a check, remember that there are fees.

2. Red Dog Casino — Best Site to Play French Roulette for Real Money

Pros:

La Partage Roulette available

Low bet limits

Free roulette games

15 live dealer roulette variants

No fees on any transaction

Cons:

$150 minimum payout

Most bonuses are aimed at slots

The only shortcoming of our top pick is where Red Dog Casino excels – and that’s the La Partage variant that’s insanely popular among players.

Of course, there are plenty of other features that make Red Dog worthy of the #2 spot on our list. Let’s see what it’s made of.

Selection of Roulette Games: 4.9/5

Red Dog offers perhaps the best selection of real money roulette games after their latest rebranding – you will find 31 variants evenly split between live dealer mode and single-player.

Of course, the roulette game worth mentioning here is La Partage Roulette de Lux. What sets it apart from others is that it has a single zero on the wheel – which means you’re getting the highest RTP when you place even-money bets like black or red.

It’s also available to try for free before wagering real money, as are all other variants.

The live roulette section is equally as good, with 15 games for players to try. Bets start at $1 on these tables, and high-rollers can bet as much as $12,500 at the VIP tables.

Other interesting roulette games you can try here are Zoom Roulette, Auto Roulette, European Roulette, and more.

Bonuses for New Players: 4.3/5

The bonuses at Red Dog Casino are mainly aimed at slot players, so even if you decide to get one, you won’t be able to use it to play roulette.

If that’s okay with you, use the code PATIO with your first deposit to claim a 220% match bonus that you can use to play online slots.

If you’d rather play card games, use the code BLUFFINGDOG to get a 100% bonus that you can use on blackjack and baccarat.

You can also try and contact Red Dog’s customer support team via live chat (they are available 24/7) and ask them to give you a bonus code that you can use to play roulette.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Visa

MasterCard

Flexepin

Neosurf

Crypto – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB, XRP, DOGE, USDT

The minimum deposit is $20 for crypto and $30 for credit cards, while the minimum withdrawal is set at $150. This might seem a little higher for low-stakes players – but it’s a small cost to pay for fee-free transactions across the board.

3. Slots.LV — Best Live Dealer Roulette Games

Pros:

10+ live dealer roulette games

Offers French Roulette

Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

Helpful roulette guides on-site

Payouts within 1 hour via crypto

Cons:

Does not accept e-wallets

Lower payout limits via checks

We really liked the quality of the roulette games and the uninterrupted stream at Slots.lv, as it made placing bets and keeping up with the action easy.

Because of this and a few other reasons, Slots.LV is #3 on our list today.

Selection of Roulette Games: 4.6/5

To open and spectate Slots.LV’s live roulette games, you will first need to create an account and log in.

Once you do, you will find a handful of American and European roulette tables – and more are always going live as soon as the live rooms get overcrowded.

The minimum bet on these tables is $1, which is great news for low-stakes players, as the minimum tends to be $5 or over at other roulette casinos. VIP tables, meanwhile, have limits between $10 and $3,000 on both European and American roulette.

There’s also a French Roulette game available, but we liked the one available at Red Dog more – it had better graphics and easier gameplay.

Bonuses for New Players: 4.8/5

Slots.LV doesn’t restrict its bonuses to slot games only, so the welcome offer is very much worth getting here.

You can claim a 100% bonus up to $2,000 and 20 free spins for USD deposits, while crypto payments unlock a 200% bonus up to $3,000 and 30 free spins.

Whatever bonus you get, you can use it to place some extra roulette bets – just remember that the contribution rate is low at 5%.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

MasterCard

Visa

American Express

Discover

MatchPay

Crypto – BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, USDT

The minimum deposit is $20 across the board (except for ETH, which comes at $50).

Once you successfully verify your account, you can expect payouts within 1 hour for crypto and up to 7 days for bank transfers and checks by courier.

Because of this, we always use crypto to play at online casinos – and it’s a good idea for you as well.

4. Cafe Casino — Best Online Roulette Casino for Bonuses

Pros:

350% match on first deposit

10+ roulette games

French Roulette available

No limit on Bitcoin withdrawals

Hourly and daily jackpots

Cons:

$75 fee on check by courier payouts

Not suitable for high-rollers (lower payout limits on bank transfers)

If your main goal is to extract as much playtime as possible from your initial deposit, then Cafe Casino and its 350% match welcome bonus will be right up your alley.

Selection of Roulette Games: 4.5/5

The selection of roulette games for real money here is decent. You can explore a handful of different variants like French Roulette, Zoom Roulette, Dragon Roulette, as well as Classic.

Each of these games comes with a guide written up by the online casino – and you can also try it for free before spending money.

The live casino section here is decent as well, with 4 roulette tables (2 American and 2 European). However, we prefer the quality of the live dealers at Ignition and Red Dog.

Also worth mentioning are Cafe Casino’s Hot-Drop jackpot slots, which offer guaranteed hourly and daily payouts when you play selected slot games.

Bonuses for New Players: 4.8/5

Crypto players at Cafe Casino will get a little more bang for their buck with the 350% match bonus up to $2,500.

Getting this offer will allow you to get as much playtime out of your deposit as possible – but cashing out the bonus will be pretty tough with roulette bets contributing 5% towards the rollover.

If you use USD to deposit, you will get a slightly weaker 250% bonus up to $1,500.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

MasterCard

American Express

Visa Debit

MatchPay

Player Transfer

Crypto – BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, BCH

The minimum deposit ranges from $10 to $20 for different payment methods. This means beginners should be able to start playing here easily.

After successful account verification, most USD payouts are processed within 24 hours (delivery time will depend on the selected method). Crypto payouts, on the other hand, are processed and delivered within 1 hour.

If you’re typically using checks to withdraw money from online casinos, keep in mind that a fee of $75 will be applied at Cafe Casino.

5. 7Bit Casino — Best Real Money Roulette Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

Super-fast payouts within minutes

19 roulette games

5 BTC welcome bonus + 250 FS

Free roulette games

Cons:

Crypto-exclusive in most locations

Geo-restricted live games

One out of three players uses crypto to gamble online, and if you’re one of them, then you’ll very much want to see what 7Bit has to offer in terms of online roulette.

Selection of Roulette Games: 4.5/5

Let’s start with the negative: 7Bit does have a bunch of live dealer roulette games, but most of them are geo-restrictive, so there’s every chance you won’t be able to play them depending on where you connect from.

This is due to some game providers not offering their games in certain countries.

With live roulette games out of the way, there’s still a ton of variety to look forward to. There are 19 RNG roulette games available, including variants like Burning Roulette, Bonus Roulette, and Lucky Roulette – which comes with a 500x jackpot.

The above-mentioned online casinos do not offer these games, so 7Bit is really worth a visit if you want to try something original. Plus, you can test them for free if you want.

Bonuses for New Players: 4.5/5

7Bit offers a 4-tiered welcome package for new players that goes like this:

100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins

75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 free spins

50% up to 1.25 BTC

100% up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins

The wagering requirements are 35x, and – just like all other online casinos – roulette bets contribute 5% only.

Other than the welcome package, free spins for active players are a big thing here. You can get them via Telegram, on specific days of the week, and through the loyalty program. There’s also a 15% daily cashback in place for big spenders.

Banking Options: 4/5

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Ripple

Tether

Bitcoin Cash

You will also find a few other payment options here, including credit cards and e-wallets, but you may not be eligible to use them. Besides, playing with crypto here means getting bigger bonuses and payouts within just a few minutes.

All transactions are fee-free, except for Bitcoin and Litecoin, which have a 2.5% fee.

Ranking Methodology Used for the Best Roulette Sites

Licensing & Reputation

First things first – we only recommend licensed roulette casinos because they are required to follow rules and specific regulations set by the respective gambling commission. This means players’ details and funds will always be protected.

Real Money Roulette Games

Classic roulette is what most players are looking for – but we’ve made sure to add online casino sites that offer various roulette games with interesting rules and different gameplay.

Each site on this list also offers live dealer roulette games with limits that will suit both low-stakes players and high rollers.

Bonuses

The beauty of playing roulette online is the ability to claim a welcome bonus with your initial deposit. Online casinos that offered fair bonuses with low wagering requirements and less restrictive terms scored more points from our reviewers.

Banking Options

To play roulette online, you will need to deposit money via a secure payment method. To this end, we only recommend real money roulette casinos that offer various safe payment methods.

From credit cards to cryptocurrencies and e-wallets – you can use whichever method you prefer.

Beginner’s Guide to Playing Online Roulette

If you’re a new roulette player, make sure to read the following section as it will introduce you to all the roulette bets you can place, the payout probability and rate of each one, and the different roulette games you can play.

Types of Roulette Bets

When you look at the roulette wheel and table, you will notice various numbers and bets that you might not know anything about. Let’s take a look at them.

Outside Bets

Red/Black : Betting on whether the ball will land on a red or a black number

: Betting on whether the ball will land on a red or a black number Even/Odd : Betting on whether the ball will land on an even or odd number

: Betting on whether the ball will land on an even or odd number High/Low : Betting on whether the ball will land on high (19-36) or low (1-18)

: Betting on whether the ball will land on high (19-36) or low (1-18) Dozen: Betting that the ball will land on any of the three “12” squares

Inside Bets

Straight Up : Betting on a single number

: Betting on a single number Split : Betting on two adjacent numbers

: Betting on two adjacent numbers Street : Betting on three numbers in a vertical line

: Betting on three numbers in a vertical line Corner : Betting on four numbers that form a square

: Betting on four numbers that form a square Basket : Betting on 0, 00, 1, 2, and 3

: Betting on 0, 00, 1, 2, and 3 Line: Betting on two adjacent streets (6 numbers)

Roulette Odds & Payouts

Each roulette bet carries different odds of winnings and a different payout. It’s worth taking a look at the table below so that you’re always up to speed on how much you’re risking with a certain wager.

All odds and payouts below are based on European Roulette.

Bet Type Payouts Win Probability Profit on a $100 Wager Red/Black 1:1 48.65% $100 Even/Odd 1:1 48.65% $100 High/Low 1:1 46.65% $100 Dozen 2:1 32.40% $200 Straight Up 35:1 2.70% $3,500 Split 17:1 5.40% $1,700 Street 11:1 8.10% $1,100 Corner 8:1 10.80% $800 Basket 6:1 13:2% $600 Line 5:1 16.2% $500

The Basket bet is only available in American Roulette.

Different Types of Roulette Games Available

The premise of each roulette game is pretty much the same, but there are a few differences that should be noted – especially when it comes to the chances of winning on even-money bets.

American Roulette: One of the most popular variants is American Roulette, and it’s different from others in that there is a double-zero on the roulette wheel. Because of this, the house edge of American Roulette is higher when you place even-money bets.

European Roulette: This is the most popular roulette game among players. It has a single zero on the roulette wheel, so the odds of winning on even-money bets are as high as they can be.

French Roulette: Statistically speaking, French Roulette is the best variant you can play. It features the same wheel layout as that of European Roulette, with one added rule: La Partage. This means that if you place a red or black bet and the ball lands on zero, you will get half of your stake back.

Live Dealer Roulette: Nowadays, all online casinos offer live roulette games. They are streamed on camera in real time, and you will get to place bets as a real person spins the roulette wheel.

Best Roulette Strategies to Use

Players have been trying to beat roulette ever since the game was invented. It is theoretically possible to beat it, but both online and land-based casinos have table limits to prevent you from doing so.

Therefore, look at the following strategies as a way to extend your playtime and increase your winning chances rather than hoping you will make a profit every time you play.

Martingale System

Martingale is arguably the most popular roulette strategy people use. It’s not the best – but it’s by far the easiest one to apply.

The point of the Martingale System is to double your bet after each loss on even-money bets. Once you do win, you will get all of your lost money back and a very small profit (depending on your first wager).

For most days, this strategy will work. However, if you end up going on a very unlucky run of 10 losses in a row, you will need to wager a lot of money just to win a small amount.

In theory, this is the best strategy as it doesn’t seem you can lose. In reality, you’ll be sweating after a few losses in a row and probably end up losing a lot of money.

D’Alembert

The D’Alembert roulette strategy is invented to help prolong your time at the roulette table – rather than to win a lot and go home.

With this strategy, you will need to increase your bet by a single unit after each loss instead of doubling it. You can decide how big that unit should be.

For example, you lose a $10 bet. On the next round, you wager $15. If you lose again, you wager $20 – and so on.

Once you win, you reset back to normal. The good thing about this strategy is that you can’t lose a lot of money since you’re not doubling the wager. The bad thing is that it’s hard to recover from a series of losses.

Paroli System

The Paroli system is basically the opposite of the Martingale strategy – you double the stake after each win, and if you win three times in a row, you reset the stake to normal.

The good thing about this system is that the risk level is among the lowest of all other strategies, as you’re not doubling after a loss, so a series of losses can’t really burn your bankroll.

On the other hand, if you go win, lose, win, lose a few times in a row, then you’d be losing more than winning and it’s hard to dig yourself out of the hole.

At best, this strategy is to extend your chips at the roulette table for as long as possible.

For a more thorough explanation of these roulette strategies and a few more, you can check out this guide that we’ve written not too long ago.

Best Real Money Online Roulette Sites – FAQ

Is Real Money Online Roulette Rigged?

Online roulette games are not rigged – they have the same odds and payouts as any roulette wheel that you can find at land-based casinos. When you play live dealer roulette, you can see a genuine roulette wheel in front of you and a real person who spins the wheel and the ball.

This eliminates the possibility of online roulette being rigged.

Is There a Reliable Roulette System?

Theoretically, there are plenty of reliable roulette systems available, including the Martingale, Paroli, D’Alembert, and Fibonacci strategies.

Each of these roulette systems looks great on paper, but when it comes to actually using it, there are a handful of things that can stop you from really making a profit from them. These things are table limits, having to place a very large bet for a small return, etc.

This is why players should always take these systems with a grain of salt and only use them as a way to have more fun and extend their playtime at the roulette table.

Where Can I Play Roulette Online for Real Money?

You can play real money online roulette at various online casinos such as Ignition and Red Dog Casino. They offer over 20 roulette games each – both in RNG and live dealer mode – so there’s plenty of variety to look forward to.

What is the Safest Bet in Roulette?

Even-money bets are considered the safest in roulette, including red/black, high/low, and odd/even. All of these bets give you a near 50% chance of winning each round, and the payout is 1:1.

Best Online Roulette Sites — Comparison

Roulette Site Number of Roulette Games Minimum & Maximum Bet Welcome Bonus Ignition 10 $1 – $3,000 300% up to $3,000 Red Dog Casino 31 $0.5 – $12,500 220% up to $2,200 Slots.LV 11 $1 – $3,000 200% up to $3,000 Cafe Casino 12 $1 – $3,000 350% up to $2,500 7Bit 19 0.05 – 25 mBTC Up to 5 BTC + 250 FS

So, Which Real Money Roulette Site Did You Choose?

With everything laid out on a silver platter for you – choosing the best site to play roulette online for real money shouldn’t be hard.

We’ve based our rankings on our personal experience with each online casino, but what matters the most to us might be different for you.

Therefore – while we ultimately recommend Ignition as the best choice – it’d be a good idea for you to do some research of your own and sign up with multiple roulette casinos from our list.

Thanks for reading, and remember to play roulette responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Roulette is a game of chance, and there is no guarantee of financial gain. Therefore, you should only gamble with money you can afford to lose. Remember that gambling is only intended for entertainment and should never be treated as a solution to financial difficulty.

While gambling can and is supposed to be fun, it can also be addictive. If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, we recommend calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with a professional.