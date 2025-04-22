One in five African children still under-vaccinated – WHO warns

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the continent in marking African Vaccination Week 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarm over the persistently low immunization coverage across Africa, revealing that one in every five children remains under-vaccinated.

In a statement released to mark the annual event, held from April 24 to 30 in tandem with World Immunization Week, WHO’s Acting Regional Director for Africa, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, emphasized the urgent need for African leaders to intensify efforts to expand access to vaccines.

“Immunization is not only one of the most effective public health tools; it is a fundamental right, a shared responsibility, and a vital investment in our future,” Ihekweazu said.

According to WHO, vaccines have saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years, leading to a 40 percent reduction in infant mortality and providing protection against more than 30 deadly diseases. However, despite these successes, millions of African children still lack access to basic immunization services.

The organization revealed that in 2023 alone, 6.7 million African children received no vaccines at all, falling into the category of “zero-dose” children. The continent continues to battle measles outbreaks and the lingering threat of vaccine-derived poliovirus.

The 2025 African Vaccination Week carries the theme: “Immunization for all is humanly possible”, a call to action aimed at galvanizing stakeholders to reach every child, strengthen health systems, and restore routine immunization services disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year also marks the midway point of the Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030) – a global commitment to achieving equitable vaccine access for all by the end of the decade. WHO has called for accelerated efforts to expand immunization coverage and close existing immunity gaps.

“WHO and partners are working closely with countries to identify and reach zero-dose children, integrate immunization into primary health care, and build stronger, more resilient health systems,” the statement added.

Significant milestones have been achieved in the fight against vaccine-derived polio. The African region recorded a 93% drop in cases of circulating variant poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) and a 65% reduction in cVDPV2 cases between 2023 and 2024, according to WHO, raising hopes of eventual eradication if current momentum is maintained—especially in high-risk zones like the Lake Chad Basin and the Horn of Africa.

In February 2025, a high-level side event hosted by WHO, the African Union Commission, the Government of Sierra Leone, Africa CDC, Gavi, and UNICEF reviewed the continent’s progress since the 2017 Addis Declaration on Immunization.

While the meeting acknowledged increased political commitment and system improvements, it also flagged lingering challenges such as funding gaps, inequities, and weak data systems. It concluded with a renewed call to prioritize immunization in all African health and development agendas.

WHO reiterated its commitment to ensuring every child, in every community and country, has access to lifesaving vaccines, stressing that immunization remains the bedrock of public health and a powerful shield against preventable diseases.