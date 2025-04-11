One dies in Third Mainland Bridge crash

Screenshot

One person has been confirmed dead in a lone accident on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) said on its X handle that the incident occurred on Thursday night near the UNILAG Waterfront, heading inward Adekunle.

The agency revealed that the vehicle involved was a loaded mini truck, which appeared to have lost control, causing a devastating crash.

The identity of the victim had yet to be disclosed.

According to the post on X, the traffic management team swiftly responded to the situation, deploying officers to the scene to manage the flow of vehicles and minimise disruptions.

“A lone accident has occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge, near Unilag Waterfront, inward Adekunle, involving a loaded mini truck.

“Unfortunately, one casualty has been reported.

“Efforts are currently underway to recover the situation, while Officers are on the ground managing traffic to minimise disruptions,” the statement read.