Ondo joint security task force arrests 61 suspected kidnappers, others

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Joint Security Task Force has arrested 28 suspected kidnap syndicates and 33 other suspected criminals.

Adetunji Adeleye, commander of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, said that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has ordered full enforcement of a ban on Okada riders’ operations from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am and impounding of unregistered vehicles to curb crimes across the state.

Adeleye, while parading the 61 suspected criminals, said they were arrested within two weeks in connection with alleged kidnapping, attempted murder, armed robbery and visa scam.

He said that the joint security task force codenamed Operation Daadaa, stormed Alagada, Ago Ademekun, Ago Oyinbo forest where the suspects were apprehended.

According to him, “The operation extended to Ose and Owo local government and the entire Akure North and South council areas of the state.”

The commander said that the 28 suspected kidnappers were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and defrauding some Ghanaians and Nigerians who were desperate to travel to foreign countries for greener pastures.

Adeleye said, “We are parading 61 suspects. These suspects were arrested for various crimes across the state.

“On kidnapping issue, we brought both the victims and the arrested culprits who identified some of the victims, who the victims identified them too.

“We equally have a syndicate that we were able to break their ranks. It’s a 28-man syndicate that specializes in kidnapping, human trafficking, and rustling.

“They invite unsuspecting members of the public that they want to help them procure U.S. visa. We have 28 Ghanaians that were invited to Akure, and once they come in, they collect money from them, some of them $2,000, some of them $1,500, and kidnap them and house them in Oda, and the only condition under which they leave the place is to bring another set to be kidnapped.

“The Eagle Eye of the Intelligence Section of Amotekun Corps was able to pick them. We have 28 of them. We equally have those of them that were rescued by the Corps and their families.

“In Owo local government, we were able to rescue a family of five from kidnappers without payment of ransom.

“The same thing goes for a family of four that were rescued. The families are here too and also without payment of one kobo ransom.:

The commander added, “The only money they collected from the Idanre group were the money found on them, N210,000 while they were negotiating with us for N10 million, but we bombarded the forests where they were due to intelligence network and we were able to release them without hurting them.

“My advice to young men is please ensure you deal with credible people in your quest to seek greener pastures abroad.

“These 28 suspected kidnappers have defrauded thousands of people, and it’s an international syndicate being coordinated by a Ghanaian resident in Akure, though at large.

“We’re sure that the long hand of justice will catch up with him. There are so many profitable ventures that you can engage in as a young man in Nigeria.

“We equally arrested some other people for cattle rustling and violation of the anti-open grazing law. In the specifics, there is a Sylvester who has been on our watchlist as a suspected kidnapper who was arrested at Old Garage, Akure.”