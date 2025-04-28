Ondo advances global agenda, strengthening cross-border partnerships between Nigeria, Ghana

By Esther Onyegbula

In a strategic move to enhance international cooperation, Ondo State has emerged as a pivotal player in strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and Ghana. The recent Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) Business Mixer held in Accra provided a dynamic platform for networking, bringing together visionary leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from both nations.

During the event, Ondo State announced it would host the prestigious 2025 edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival at its groundbreaking initiative, the Entrepreneurship Village. This cutting-edge facility is poised to become Africa’s Silicon Valley and Talent Factory, designed to nurture innovation and cultivate entrepreneurial talent across the continent.

The announcement sparked enthusiastic support, as the Entrepreneurship Village symbolizes Ondo State’s rising influence in the global entrepreneurship landscape. The project is set to propel regional innovation, attract investments, and create abundant opportunities for young African entrepreneurs to collaborate and thrive.

Further adding to the momentum, Nathan Kwabena Adisi (Bola Ray), Chairman of the GEF Ghana Board, expressed Ghana’s eagerness to host the 2026 edition of the festival. This exchange underscores the vital role that GEF plays in connecting these two West African giants, marking a significant step toward enhanced economic and cultural ties.

Ondo State’s active engagement in the GEF Mixer exemplifies how sub-national governments can propel cross-border innovation and economic partnerships. With a focus on sustainability and long-term growth, Ondo State is setting the stage for Africa’s entrepreneurial future, leveraging strategic collaborations as a vehicle for economic empowerment.

Attendees enjoyed engaging discussions and inspiring presentations that explored the vast potential of cross-border collaborations in driving growth across multiple sectors. As the 2025 GEF approaches, the event promises to serve as a pivotal forum for advancing Nigeria-Ghana relations and solidifying the role of African nations in the global economy.

As Ondo State continues to carve its path on the world stage, its dedication to fostering strong ties with Ghana highlights the transformative power of collaboration in driving economic development and achieving shared goals across Africa.