Omoku FCE matriculates 1,285 students 

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State which is affiliated to two prestigious universities in Nigeria – the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) and the University of Uyo (UNIYO), has admitted a total of 1,285 fresh students for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The Provost of the College, Dr. Emmanuel Ikenyiri, who announced this while addressing the 37th NCE, 14th UNN Degree and 5th Degree UNIUYO students combined matriculation ceremony, said that was the highest number of degree students admitted by the college since it started running degree programmes over the last 10 years.

According to him, the break down of the matriculants are, 678 degree students in affiliation with the UNN, 527 degree students in affiliation with the UNIUYO, 70 NCE students and 10 professional diploma in education (PDE) students totalling 1,285 new intakes.

The Provost also disclosed that the College has commenced dual mandate programme

which was signed into law in 2023 by President Bola Tinubu, this implies that the fresh students admitted into the NCE programme will acquire NCE Certificate at the end of three years and proceed for Bachelor of Education Degree (B. ED).