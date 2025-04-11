Olumo Rock to close for renovation April 14 – Ogun govt

The Ogun State Government on Friday disclosed that Olumo Rock Tourist Centre will be closed temporarily from April 14 for renovation and facelift of the centre.

Mr Sesan Fagbayi, the state’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, in a statement in Abeokuta, said the renovation was to boost tourism and preserve cultural assets across the state.

Fagbayi noted that the development was part of a broader commitment to revamp one of the most iconic tourist destinations.

He assured that the renovation would improve visitors’ experience and ensure safety measures.

Fagbayi explained that Olumo Rock receives over 70,000 visitors annually, necessitating a befitting outlook.

He apologised to tourists and the general public for the inconveniences the development might cause, adding that updates would be communicated as work progresses. (NAN)