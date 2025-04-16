Okpebholo predicts collapse of Edo PDP as another lawmaker defects to APC

Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, has predicted the collapse of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, as the party on Wednesday lost another lawmaker, Hon Nicholas Asonsere representing Ikpoba-Okha constituency in the House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Okpebholo said this in his office when he received Asonsere whose defection has increased the number of APC members in the house to 15 while the PDP now has nine.

The governor thanked all the members who joined the APC from other parties and assured them that the party is a place of opportunities, as they will not be discriminated against but given a room to contribute to the development of the state.

“Thank you for the decision to join the APC and all of you that moved to our party. The winning party will not regret it. The party will stand with you as it is a place of unlimited opportunities.

“When I came into the APC, I never had the mind to contest for any position, but look at where I am today. I was pressured by people who love good things to contest as a senator and governor and I won both elections, and today, look at where the state is.

“Very soon, the opposition PDP will collapse in Edo State because of what the APC represents. My idea for Edo people is development. My focus is on development, and I will not be distracted from making life better for Edo people. I will utilise Edo resources, which are obtained from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Federation Allocation Accounts Committee (FAAC).

“The resources meant for Edo people will be used to develop the state and make life comfortable for the people,” he declared.

The governor alleged that former governor Godwin Obaseki cheated the people, claiming to be doing much in the education sector, while there was actually nothing on the ground in Edo schools.

Earlier at the party secretariat, Asonsere was received by the chairman of the party, Jarret Tenebe, who noted that the defection of the lawmaker marked another watershed moment in the political history of Edo State.

Tenebe said: “This is not just any defection; it is the departure of a political son of two of the PDP’s leading figures in Edo South, the Deputy Governorship candidate, Barrister Osarodion Ogie, and the campaign Director-General, Hon Mathew Iduoriyekemwen. What clearer sign do we need that the PDP is collapsing under the weight of its own failures?

“The defection of Hon Nicholas Asonsere epitomises the march towards sending the PDP into political oblivion in Edo State. He was a key voice who once gave relevance to the PDP in their heyday.”

Speaking after being presented with the broom, the symbol of the party, by Tenebe, Asonsere said he was encouraged to join APC because of the developmental strides of Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration in his constituency.

He said he called the governor to tell him of his intention to join the APC in order to be part of those who are contributing to his development programmes and policies.

“I am here self-conditioned, that is what I told the governor last night. I am the one who called the governor, saying that I want to join APC.

“Somebody cannot be developing my immediate constituency, constructing a flyover bridge there and I will be on the left-hand side while he is on the right-hand side. That means I am not ready to develop the constituency and the people I am representing,” he said.