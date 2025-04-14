Okpebholo begins needs assessment of Edo communities, vows to empty PDP

Gov Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo, Sen. Monday Okpebholo has embarked on visitation to communities to know their needs and work out ways of providing them rather than waiting for the election to use them as campaign issues.

Besides, the governor has vowed that in a matter of days, there would be mass defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as he said the party has become rudderless.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Mobilization and Engagement, Hon Eugene Utubor, said the ongoing visitation to communities on behalf of the governor made a first-hand opportunity with some of the challenges the people are confronted with.

According to him, “His Excellency forbids a situation where few days to the election you start running to various communities, I know what we went through during our campaign where you will go to communities without government presence and we have said no to that so what we are doing now is reaching out to various communities, engaging them, known their immediate problems so that we can look for solutions immediately.

“I have returned from some communities in the Ikpoba-Okha local government area, I sat with the people, I saw their pains, and they told me what they are going through; no water no public services and these are failures we recorded from the past administration and we cannot continue with that.

“This is what we have been doing for the past week to know that we want to give water, give roads, and do human capacity.

“If we don’t have this synergy between the government and the people, we will be far from achieving development in the rural areas, we are reaching out to the rural communities, we want them to feel the impact that we have as a governor that knows them.”

On the defections recently experienced in the state house of assembly that has now made the All Progressives Congress (APC) the party with majority members, Utubor said “The bible says when the righteous is in power, the people rejoice. What do you expect from a governor who is performing? Why will they remain in the opposition, they have to unite with the governor to develop the state and they are tired of the fights in the party, factions here and there and they saw a governor who is performing so they have no option but to join hands with the governor to develop the state, more are still coming

“I just came from a place where former leaders of the PDP are collapsing their structure to join us and by the next few weeks and months Edo State would experience a political tsunami, they want to join hands with the governor to develop the state and I can tell you that in the next few months there won’t be PDP in Edo state because Okpebholo is doing what the people want.”