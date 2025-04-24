Ogun arraigns monarch over land-grabbing

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—The Ogun State government has arraigned the Olu of Obafemi in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state, Oba Taofeek Owolabi, for land grabbing.

Oba Owolabi is a coronet Oba and a member of the Egba Traditional Council and is currently under suspension.

The government, in a statement, yesterday by the Ministry of Justice, noted that the traditional ruler was taken to court for conspiracy to sell property without authority, sale of property without authority, unlawful use of agents, forceful takeover of land, assault of a police officer, and obtaining by false pretence.

According to the statement, which affirmed the monarch’s presumption of innocence, Oba Owolabi is accused of laying an unlawful claim to 500 acres of land within Obafemi Owode town and deceiving a developer, one Dr. Michael Adeyemi, into paying him N75 million for the land.

The statement added that Oba Owolabi never remitted the sum to the landholding families, adding that the traditional ruler also placed thugs on the land, who macheted one individual, while he personally attacked a police officer from the task force combating land grabbing in Ogun State.

The statement added that the Ogun State Government took several steps to call Oba Owolabi to order, saying that he ignored a July 2024, summons by the state House of Assembly, choosing instead to file two suits in court, which the Ministry of Justice defended.

The statement continued: “Oba Owolabi withdrew those cases subsequently but never submitted to the House’s investigations. The House Committee would eventually recommend that Oba Owolabi should be prosecuted for land grabbing.

“Under the leadership of the paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland, the Egba Traditional Council summoned Oba Owolabi several times, but Oba Owolabi defied those invitations.

“The Ethical Committee of the Egba Traditional Council also engaged Oba Owolabi to no avail. Thus, on December 13, 2024, the Egba Traditional Council suspended Oba Owolabi from his office as Olu Obafemi for conducting himself in a manner entirely unexpected of a traditional ruler. That suspension is still in effect.”

The statement indicated that although Oba Owolabi perfected his bail conditions, his trial remains ongoing, while the Ogun State Government remains committed to seeing justice done.“We will like to assure all members of the public to keep faith with our efforts to restore sanity to land administration in Ogun State and to draw confidence from our resolve to prosecute Oba Owolabi.

“As long as it is in our power to do so, we will resist all land grabbers, no matter how highly placed they appear to be,” the statement said.