Obstructing officers in line of duty a criminal offence — Police

Lagos PPRO, Ben Hundeyin

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Lagos State Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, says that obstructing police officers while discharging their lawful duties is a criminal offence.

Hundeyin made this known in a statement on Saturday in Lagos against the backdrop of a viral video incident at Omole Estate in the Ojodu area of the state.

The PPRO said that the command had to react and set the record straight on the video circulating on social media.

“In the video, estate security personnel were seen preventing uniformed police officers from gaining access into the estate to enforce the law, prevent crime, and ensure security and safety.

“Which are part of the constitutional responsibilities of the police force.

“The police personnel in the video, after a thorough verification, are not serving with the command.

“They were clearly personnel on escort and protection duty to the state from other police detachments outside Lagos State,” he said.

Hundeyin said that there was a need to educate those involved and the public that obstructing police officers in the discharge of their duties and other statutory responsibilities was not only improper.

“But unlawful and punishable under the laws of the land.

“Police officers are empowered by law to use minimum force as it may be necessary to carry out their lawful obligations in the protection of lives and property and to ensure the safety and security of every Nigerian.

“These police actions are legal and crucial for maintaining law and order, and therefore any form of obstruction by anyone against a police officer(s) is lawlessness.

“The police will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on perpetrators and ensure justice to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

According to him, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, was disappointed that the management of Omole Estate could not report the incident to the police.

“Instead of reporting to the Divisional Police Officer Ojodu or to the CP.

“They instead resorted to self-help on social media in order to cast aspersions in the minds of the public on the discharge of the responsibility of the police in carrying out its lawful obligations and duties.

“As of the time of this release, none of the police personnel in the Lagos Police Command has been identified as any of those in the video.

“If an incident was reported to the police in their locality, the situation would have been different and properly dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

The PPRO assured Lagos residents that the police would not cover up any wrongdoing by any of its personnel, no matter how minor or serious the case might be.

He urged the Omole estate management and residents to always report incidents of concern to the police and also follow up to see the action taken against such officers, instead of resorting to self-help.

According to him, the command remains steadfast and has begun an investigation into the incident, and the outcome of the investigation will be made public.

“The commitment of the police is to ensure justice is served while upholding integrity in our official duties and other responsibilities.

“The public is assured that any officer found guilty of high-handedness or abuse of power will face necessary disciplinary measures.

“We appeal to all residents to continue to cooperate with the police in the prevention and detection of crimes to ensure a safe and secure environment for all,” he said. (NAN)