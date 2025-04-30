Oborevwori’s defection will speed up development in Delta – Tino

The Founder and National Director General (DG) of the Tino Support Group (TSG), Comrade Vincent Ejeh Oghenero, known as Tino, has praised Delta State Governor RT. Hon. (Elder) Francis Sheriff Oborevwori’s official defection to the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described this move as a game-changing decision that will fast-track development across the state.

A prominent youth leader in Delta South and a staunch supporter of Governor Oborevwori, Tino stated that the governor’s decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC is “a welcome development that will benefit the people of Delta in practical and visible ways.”

“This is not just politics; it’s a masterstroke for governance,” Tino declared. “With Governor Oborevwori now aligned with the federal government, Delta stands to gain unprecedented access to developmental projects, federal allocations, and strategic partnerships that were previously hard to come by.”

Governor Oborevwori made headlines on Wednesday when he officially announced his defection to the APC, citing the need for “greater synergy between the state and federal government to deliver lasting impact to the people.” Comrade Vincent Ejeh emphasized that the governor’s decision reflects maturity and leadership focused on progress.

“This shows that Governor Oborevwori prioritizes the interests of Deltans above party politics. It takes courage to make such a move, especially at this time,” he noted. “Now, critical infrastructure projects like the Warri Seaport, East-West Road expansion, and rural electrification initiatives will receive direct federal attention.”

He also called on all APC members and stakeholders in the state to rally behind the governor, providing the necessary support to reposition Delta as an economic powerhouse in the Niger Delta region.

“I personally appreciate the Vice President, who, on behalf of the President, is welcoming our ‘Talk and Do’ governor and his efforts toward the unification of the party in the state. I also want to commend the party chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, for his efforts in promoting the party at all levels.

“To my fellow APC faithfuls in Isoko South, Isoko North, Delta South Senatorial Districts, and in Delta State at large, this is the time to unite. Let us support the governor so that, together, we can bring lasting prosperity to our people,” Tino added.