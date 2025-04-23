Oborevwori ‘ll be fully accommodated, says APC

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has welcomed the defection of the Delta state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori into its fold, saying the governor would be fully accommodated.

Party Spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement on Wednesday night said the state is now poised to contribute maximally to the success of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The statement reads; “The National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress APC under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, is highly elated by the decision of the Governor of Delta state, His Excellency Sheriff Oborevwori, to join our great Party, along with eminent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, including former Governor of Delta state and vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, His Excellency Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, senior administration officials, leaders and members of the House of Assembly, local government chairmen and councilors in the state, and teeming leaders and members of the PDP.

“Our great Party welcomes this important development, and assures the Governor and incoming leaders and members of Delta PDP of our fullest cooperation and accommodation in the APC family.

“With this move, coming on the heels of steady decamping of PDP leaders and members across the state to APC, including members of Delta Unity Group in Ika federal constituency, we are delighted that Delta state, now an APC state, stands poised to contribute maximally to the success and realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to the enduring good and prosperity of Deltans and all Nigerians”.