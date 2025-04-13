Obi Cubana shuts down Abuja for 50th birthday celebration

The Chairman of Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana.

John Alechenu

The Chairman of Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, literally shut down areas surrounding the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja’s Maitama District with activities marking his 50th birthday.

Streets around the venue were packed with human and vehicular traffic as guests poured in from all corners of the country and abroad to honour one of Africa’s most celebrated business people and cultural icons.

A dinner, which marked the high point of the event, attracted political heavyweights and entertainment megastars. The guest list included a long list of Nigerian who’s who.

Among the leading dignitaries at the event were the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election and a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, who shared encouraging words about Obi Cubana’s inspirational life journey and enduring legacy.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Chris Ngige, former Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha, former Senator Dino Melaye, and other key political, governance, and business figures joined him.

The entertainment world also came out in full force. Global Afrobeats sensation flavour delivered an electrifying performance that had guests on their feet. He was joined by other acts, highlife performances, and music mogul Paul Okoye Paul O, who all lit up the night with electrifying sets and heartfelt tributes to the celebrant.

On the celebrity front, the red carpet dazzled with appearances from award-winning actress Ini Edo, style icon Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Nollywood royalty Kanayo O. Kanayo, reality TV stars Mercy Eke and Tacha Akide, comedian Okey Bakkassi and skit maker Broda Shaggi.

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as fashion, music, business, and tradition blended seamlessly under one roof.

Obi Cubana, a man whose journey from modest beginnings to the pinnacle of African entrepreneurship has captivated millions, was visibly moved by the outpouring of love.

In his heartfelt address, he thanked his family, friends, and loyal supporters for walking the journey while reaffirming his commitment to youth empowerment, cultural promotion, and national development.

Widely regarded as a symbol of the Nigerian dream, Chief Iyiegbu has built an empire spanning hospitality, nightlife, real estate, technology, and investment.

Through his Cubana Group, he has empowered countless youths, redefined nightlife in Africa, and become a respected voice in business and philanthropy.

His 50th birthday celebration was not just an event

it was a national spectacle, a gathering of greatness, and a testament to a legacy that continues to grow. Abuja may host many high-profile occasions, but this one will be remembered for years.

Vanguard News