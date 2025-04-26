Obasanjo, Wigwe inspire Colette Otusheso’s new documentary

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

By Juliet Ebirim

The Metropolitan Club, Lagos recently played host to the African premiere of the highly anticipated documentary series, “The Decolonisation of Africa,” under the executive production of Accelerate CEO Colette Otusheso.

Otusheso in her opening remarks, recounted a pivotal conversation with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, which ignited the vision for the documentary. She emphasized that the project was deeply rooted in the late Group CEO of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe’s belief in the power of African narratives being told authentically.

“This project began with a deep sense of purpose. Meeting former President Obasanjo opened my eyes to how important it is that this story be told—and told properly. Dr. Herbert Wigwe believed in the power of storytelling to shape identity and preserve legacy. That belief continues to guide us.”

The six-part documentary is a compelling exploration of Africa’s journey to independence, weaving together rarely seen archival footage, personal interviews and previously untold accounts from key figures and leaders across the continent. Beyond simply recounting historical events, it aims to capture the intense emotional and political atmosphere that propelled these transformative movements.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in his address, echoed the powerful message of the film, stating that Africa must actively strive for complete economic, social and psychological liberation.

The event also served as an occasion to pay heartfelt tribute to the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, the Co-Founder and former Group CEO of Access Holdings.