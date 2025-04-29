Obasanjo, Gowon, Anyaoku, Governors, others to honour Clark in Lagos on May Day

Clark

***As Edwin Clark’s Widow, Associates and Friends Celebrate Life and Times of late Niger Delta Leader

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-FORMER Head of State, General (Dr) Yakubu Gowon; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Leader of the Patriots and former Secretary- General, Common Wealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Chairman of the Apex socio-political body for the South South Geo-political zone, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Amb Godknows Igali and Acting Leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan are billed to attend a major tribute and prayer ceremony in Lagos on Thursday, 1st of May, 2025 (May Day) to celebrate the life, times and legacies of the late former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

Also to attend the event are General Ike Nwachuckwu, Obong Victor Attah, Dr Kalu Idika Kalu, Sir (Dr) Kensington Adebutu, Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande, Chief (Mrs) Maiden Ibru, Chief Goodie Ibru, Chief Wale Babalakin, Governors of the six Southwest States, Key Traditional Rulers in the Southwest and prominent Niger Delta Leaders and Groups in Southwest, among others.

Ahead of the scheduled Obsequies for late Clark who passed on in February at 97 years, Associates, Friends and Relatives of the late Elderstatesman will be holding a major tribute and prayer ceremony in Lagos May Day) to celebrate him.

In a statement by Mrs Baroong Tony Uranta for the Organising Committee, the event is being put together at the instance of EK Clark’s Widow, Dr (Mrs) Abisola Shodipo-Clark in collaboration with associates of the Niger Delta Leader.

According to the statement, the event is in recognition of the huge network of friends and associates of the former federal Commissioner of Information and second Republic Senator, who served the country from Lagos in the 70s and 80s respectively.

The statement read, “The event expected to host Eminent Nigerians, Statesmen and women, including Leaders of Ethnic Nationalities and the Civil Society from across Nigeria will hold at the Lagos Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja from 2pm on Thursday, 1st May, 2025

“A short Tribute lecture on True “Federalism and Resource Control in Nigeria will be delivered on behalf of The Patriots by Prince Fafaa Dan-Princewill, JD, a Lawyer, businessman and experienced political Activist from Rivers State, while Songs of Praise and Prayers will be conducted by The Trinity House led by a renowned Christian Leader in Nigeria, Itua Ighodaloh

“Some key associates and political leaders invited to grace the occasion are; Former Head of State, General (Dr) Yakubu Gowon, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Wife, Leader of the Patriots, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Chairman of PANDEF, Amb Godknows Igali, Acting Leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, General Ike Nwachuckwu, Obong Victor Attah, Dr Kalu Idika Kalu, Sir (Dr) Kensington Adebutu, Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande, Chief (Mrs) Maiden Ibru, Chief Goodie Ibru, Chief Wale Babalakin, Governors of the six Southwest States, Key Traditional Rulers in the Southwest and prominent Niger Delta Leaders and Groups in Southwest, among others

“Some members of Organising Committee of the event include; Senator. Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo, Chief Paxy Alakeme, High Chief John Odeyemi, Mrs Barong Uranta, Mr Olumide Ajayi and Veteran Olawale Okunniyi, among others, while Dr Abisola Shodipo Clark, Widow of late Chief Edwin Clark is the Chief Host of the Ceremony.”