Nwoko hails Oborevwori’s defection as ‘New Dawn’ for Delta

Nwoko

…Urges Bold Action for Anioma and New Delta States

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – Senator Ned Nwoko, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation and representative of Delta North, has hailed the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a pivotal moment in the political history of the state.

Describing the move as a “new dawn,” Nwoko called on the governor to embrace this shift not with caution, but with “courage, clarity, and conviction.” He emphasized that the defection should not merely represent a change in party affiliation but a transformative step towards realizing long-standing goals such as the creation of Anioma and New Delta states.

In a statement titled “A New Dawn for New Delta and Anioma Statehood!” issued in Abuja, Nwoko described the development as a “significant chapter” in the nation’s evolving political narrative. “This moment is not just about shifting allegiances,” he stated, “it is about the bold possibilities now within reach.”

Nwoko urged Governor Oborevwori to rise to the occasion, shedding “old habits and old politics” that he says contributed to the PDP’s decline in Delta. Citing the Bible, he said, “No one pours new wine into old wineskins,” implying that the future demands fresh approaches and renewed dedication to progressive governance.

Highlighting the strategic potential of the APC’s new political realignments, Nwoko noted that the party is now better positioned to push forward constitutional reforms without major compromises. Among the reforms he spotlighted was the creation of two new states—Anioma and New Delta—longstanding aspirations that, he said, have moved from possibility to probability.

“The creation of Anioma State will finally give voice, identity, and institutional power to the aspirations of Delta North,” Nwoko asserted. “The proposed New Delta will address internal disparities and unlock new paths for economic growth and development.”

He further urged the governor to ensure that his move to the APC is not merely symbolic, but rather a springboard into a legacy of fairness, inclusive development, and visionary leadership. “Your decision to align with the President and the Renewed Hope Agenda will ensure that Anioma and New Delta are not left behind but benefit from opportunities at the center,” he said.

Calling this the “golden hour for the South, and especially for Delta,” Nwoko challenged Oborevwori and other defectors to champion the APC’s progressive agenda and lead the charge for meaningful constitutional change.

“Let us move forward,” he concluded, “not cautiously, but courageously—with clarity and conviction.”