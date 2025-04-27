NSITF advocates safer digital workplaces

…marks world safety and health day in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has called for the adoption of proactive digital strategies to enhance workplace safety and health, as it marked the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work in Lagos on Monday.

Speaking during a sensitization campaign themed “The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Workers’ Health and Safety,” Branch Manager of NSITF Ikeja, Mrs. Onyeukwu Chinyere, emphasized that the rise of digitalization and AI is fundamentally transforming workplace safety by enabling smarter, faster, and more effective preventive measures.

“Artificial intelligence and digitalization are reshaping workplace health and safety by introducing smarter, more proactive measures to prevent injuries and improve working conditions,” Chinyere said. She added that NSITF has developed new safety standards to accommodate emerging digital tools while ensuring that employees are actively involved in the design and implementation of these systems to address real-world workplace challenges.

Highlighting the benefits of digital integration, Chinyere noted that digitalization has facilitated flexible work arrangements such as teleworking, which has significantly improved employees’ work-life balance and mental health. Real-time tracking of workers’ health and safety data also enables swift interventions, she said, potentially preventing serious incidents before they occur.

“Improved communication is another major benefit of digitalization and artificial intelligence on workers’ health and safety,” Chinyere explained, stressing that digitized incident logs and risk assessments are crucial for identifying patterns and addressing high-risk areas more efficiently.

The sensitization campaign featured a stakeholder road walk and the distribution of informational flyers. Principal Manager and Head of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Mbalewe Chinwe, along with Manager HSE Folayan Folayemi and other staff members, led the outreach to further raise awareness among employers and employees.

Chinyere also underscored the importance of comprehensive training and awareness programs for the safe adoption of emerging technologies, in line with international standards. She cited the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) global campaign on workplace safety, which advocates for a people-centered approach to occupational health in the digital era.

The NSITF, remains committed to collaborating with stakeholders to create safer, healthier, and more resilient workplaces in Nigeria through the responsible integration of digital technologies, ” she added