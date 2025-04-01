NSIA posts N1.8 trn profit

By Emma Ujah

Abuja-The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, has posted a profit of N1.86 trillion for the 2024 financial year.

The agency, which announced this in a statement in Abuja, last night, also revealed that the organization had grown its retained earnings to N3.74 trillion at the end of 2024.

The statement read: “Total operating profits, excluding share of profits from associates and Joint Venture (JV) entities, grew from N1.17 trillion in 2023 to N1.86 trillion in 2024, driven by the strong performance of NSIA’s diversified investment portfolio, infrastructure assets, gains from foreign exchange movements and derivative valuations.

“Total Comprehensive Income, TCI, inclusive of share of profits from associates and JV entities reached N1.89 trillion in 2024, reflecting a 59% increase from N1.18 trillion in 2023.

“Core TCI (excluding foreign exchange and derivative valuation gains) rose by 148% to N407.9 billion in 2024 (2023: N164.7 billion), supported by robust returns on financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss, including collateralized securities, private equity, hedge funds, and Exchange -Traded Funds, ETFs.

“Net Assets nearly doubled, increasing by 96% to N4.35 trillion as of December 2024, compared to N2.22 trillion in December 2023.”

The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, remarked: “The Authority’s outstanding financial performance in 2024 reflects the strength of our strategic vision, disciplined execution and unwavering commitment to sustainable socio-economic advancement.

‘’By leveraging innovation, strategic partnerships and sound risk management, we have not only delivered strong returns but also created value for our stakeholders.

“As we move forward, we remain focused on driving economic transformation, expanding opportunities, scaling transformative impact and ensuring long-term prosperity for current and future generations of Nigerians.”