Northern Youth reject planned nationwide protest

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has distanced itself from the planned “Take-It-Back” National Protest and has urged Nigerian youth to remain calm, shun violence, and continue to engage in peaceful and lawful activities.

In a statement, NYCN President Isah Abubakar emphasized the Council’s commitment to youth empowerment and national unity. He expressed concerns over the potential for unrest and called for a more constructive approach to addressing national issues.

“We are deeply concerned about the escalating tensions across various regions and the current socio-political climate,” the statement read. “As an organization committed to the empowerment and development of Nigerian youth, we understand their frustrations and aspirations. However, we believe that the nation currently requires calm, dialogue, and patience, not actions that could further destabilize our fragile peace.”

While acknowledging the legitimacy of the grievances driving the calls for protest, the NYCN maintained that peace and national stability must remain top priorities.

The group recalled the unfortunate consequences of past protests, such as the End Bad Governance movement, which was hijacked by miscreants and resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of property.

Reaffirming its dedication to working with government agencies and stakeholders, the NYCN stated its aim is to ensure that youth voices are heard through peaceful and appropriate channels.

“We urge our fellow young Nigerians to unite not through protests, but through constructive engagements that foster meaningful, lasting change. No one desires a repeat of past tragic events,” the statement continued. “It is crucial that we come together to build a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria.”

The NYCN once again called on Nigerian youth to remain peaceful, avoid violence, and support ongoing efforts to address national challenges.

“Let us work together to build a nation where our rights are respected and our voices are heard,” the Council concluded.