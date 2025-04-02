NNPC welcomes new GCEO, board

Ojulari

The Management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has welcomed the appointment of its new Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, and the Board of Directors by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., in a statement on Wednesday, appreciated the outgoing GCEO, Mr Mele Kyari, and the former Board Members for their selfless and dedicated service to the company and nation.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved a reconstitution of the NNPC Ltd. board, removing the chairman, Chief Pius Akinyelure and the GCEO, Malam Mele Kyari.

Tinubu removed all other board members appointed with Akinyelure and Kyari in November 2023.

The new 11-man board has Mr Bayo Ojulari as the GCEO and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman.

He said that Kyari’s leadership and tireless efforts had left an indelible mark on the NNPC Ltd.

“We are sincerely grateful for his outstanding contributions.

“We wish him and all departing Board Members continued success and fulfilment in their future endeavours. (NAN)