NNPC: Mele Kyari’s men sacked in major restructuring 

By Udeme Akpan

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has sacked many senior staff members, as Bayo Ojulari, the new boss moves to effect major changes in the organization.

Checks by Vanguard, yesterday, showed that those affected included Bala Wunti, former chief of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Ibrahim Onoja, managing director of the Kaduna Refinery and Lawal Sade, the chief compliance officer and former managing director of NNPC Trading.

The checks further indicated that reorganization, which affected more than 200 persons also culminated in the appointment of Maryam Idrisu as managing director of NNPC Trading — responsible for all crude oil transactions — and Obioma Abangwu as chief liaison officer for board matters.

Recently, Vanguard reported that more heads will roll in the NNPCL and its subsidiaries as Engineer Bayo Ojulari yesterday assumed office as the new Group Chief Executive Officer.

The report stated that the reorganisation would start from the corporate headquarters to the subsidiaries, including Upstream, Gas and Power, new Energy, Downstream and Non-Energy businesses.

It also stated that the reorganisation would be targeted at ensuring that round pegs are placed into round holes based on the commitment of the new leadership to achieve national goals and objectives in the oil and gas industry.

It was confirmed that the businesses to be impacted include the NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), NNPC Energy Services Limited (EnServ), NNPC Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), NNPC New Energy Limited (NNEL), NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), and NNPC Gas & Power Investment Services (NGPIS).

They also include NNPC Trading Limited (NTL) NNPC Retail Limited (NRL), NNPC Shipping Limited (NSL), NNPC RefChem Limited (NRCL), NNPC Downstream Investment Services (NDIS), Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company Limited (NPSC), National Energy Reserve Management Company (NERMC), NNPC Non-Energy Investment Services (NNIS), NNPC Foundation Limited/Gte, NNPC Academy, NNPC Properties Limited (NPL), and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) and Research Technology and Innovation (RTI).