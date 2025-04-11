Nnamdi Kanu’s prophecies have been fulfilled – IPOB

Nnamdi Kanu

…Calls for national dialogue

By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated its call for the unconditional release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has remained in custody since 2021, stating that several of his warnings and predictions about Nigeria’s security and political challenges have come to pass.

In a statement released by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group emphasized that some of the issues Kanu raised years ago regarding rising insecurity and political shifts in the country have manifested, reinforcing the need for a national conversation on the future structure of Nigeria.

Kanu, who has been in detention for nearly four years following his arrest and extradition in 2021, is being held on charges related to his separatist campaigns. IPOB contends that his warnings about escalating violence in parts of the country and his calls for self-determination have been vindicated by current events.

The group referenced past broadcasts by Kanu, dating back to 2014, in which he reportedly predicted increased insecurity and political developments, including the rise in activities of armed groups across various regions.

“The recent events in Nigeria reflect what Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had long warned about. His concerns about insecurity, national disunity, and the marginalization of various ethnic groups have continued to unfold,” the statement read.

IPOB further reiterated its long-standing position that the structure of Nigeria should be renegotiated, arguing that the forced amalgamation of diverse ethnic groups into a single nation has led to persistent conflict and underdevelopment.

The group advocated for peaceful dialogue and a referendum that would allow indigenous groups to determine their political and cultural futures, similar to other democratic examples around the world.

“We believe the lasting solution lies in giving ethnic nationalities the opportunity to decide their own paths. This must be achieved through peaceful means and mutual respect,” the statement added.

IPOB also urged the federal government to release Kanu unconditionally, describing his continued detention as unjust, and called on stakeholders across the country to support discussions on restructuring Nigeria in line with principles of equity and justice.

The statement concluded with a call for unity among all Nigerians to confront security challenges collectively and constructively, and emphasized that IPOB remains committed to non-violence and the protection of its people.