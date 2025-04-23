NiMet workers embark on nationwide strike, disrupt meteorological services

By Nnasom David

Staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have commenced an indefinite industrial action.

Their action has halted all meteorological services across the country.

The strike began early Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m., with workers seen picketing around airport facilities.

Some employees reportedly spent the night at NiMet offices to ensure a complete halt to operations.

One of the protesting staff members voiced frustration over poor remuneration and working conditions, stating that NiMet personnel are significantly underpaid compared to those in a similar government agency.

“A management staff here earns around ₦470,000, while a counterpart in our sister agency takes home about ₦1.2 million,” the worker said.

He further lamented that recent federal salary adjustments have not been extended to NiMet staff, despite the critical nature of their services.

“Our role spans agro-meteorology, marine, and transport sectors, yet our welfare is so neglected that basic needs like transport, housing, and education are becoming unaffordable,” he added.

The workers are demanding improved welfare packages and equitable treatment, urging the government to review their conditions of service to enable them to perform their duties effectively.

Paul Ogohi, Secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), criticized the behavior of some domestic airlines amidst the strike and stressed the growing pressure on NiMet employees under the current conditions.