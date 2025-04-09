NIMC reiterates non-sharing of NIN

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA: The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC has reiterated it’s stance on non-sharing of the National Identity Number, NIN.

The Commission stated this while reacting to a notification about the activities of unauthorised elements purportedly asking for the submission of the National Identification Number (NIN) of Anambra residents in exchange for money, which contravenes the NIMC Act No 23, 2007, Data Protection Act, and Cyber Crime Act.

The Commission cautioned the residents and Nigerians in general to avoid submitting their NINs to unauthorized individuals, organizations, or platforms, as the Federal Government and NIMC have not authorized this. Anyone caught will be sanctioned appropriately

It insisted that at no time should NIN holders give out their NINs for monetary compensation, as this is against the laws of the Federation, warning that anyone caught will be dealt with appropriately.

The statement reads in part, “The National Identity Management Commission has been notified of the activities of unauthorised individuals or organisations purportedly asking for the submission of the National Identification Number (NIN) of Anambra residents in exchange for money, which contravenes the NIMC Act No 23, 2007, Data Protection Act, and Cyber Crime Act.

“Upon receiving the information on the activities of the unscrupulous individuals, NIMC, in conjunction with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force(NPF), swiftly arrested the culprits behind the illegal collection of the NIN.

“The Commission, therefore, advises Anambra State residents and Nigerians to avoid submitting their NINs to unauthorized individuals, organizations, or platforms, as the Federal Government and NIMC have not authorized this. Anyone caught will be sanctioned appropriately

“At no time should NIN holders give out their NINs for monetary compensation. This is against the laws of the Federation. Anyone caught will be dealt with appropriately.

Recall that the Commission had earlier issued a statement warning Nigerians against sharing their NIN or Data with anyone or on any fictitious sites. The NIN can only be used by the holders to access government or private sector services, and it must be verified.

The Commission has taken necessary measures to curb the activities of these unscrupulous individuals.

The general public is hereby advised to reach out to the Commission whenever they notice the indiscriminate collection of NIN via: [email protected]; 07002255646; 01923000010.

NIMC wishes to thank all security agencies for their support towards the credibility and success of the NIN enrolment project.”