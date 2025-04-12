Night of extravagant entertainment

By Mike Ebonugwo, Benjamin Njoku and Sebastine Obasi

Eko Hotel and Suites was, yesterday, the preferred destination for entertainment enthusiasts who thronged the place as if in search of the Holy Grail or to commune with the eclectic griot of fun. The attraction was the 2024 edition of the highly esteemed annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Award. As expected by the regulars or those familiar with the drill based on their attendance over the years, the 2024 edition of the event certainly lived up to expectations in the exclusively unique Vanguard style.

This was not surprising given its high profile build-up and the rich cast of distinguished Nigerian achievers on parade to be honoured and celebrated.

Indeed for all who graced the occasion, it was certainly a night to remember with its fine blend of hope-inspiring speeches, highly entertaining music, jokes, fashion and all-round glamour in extravagance. The duo of Ben Ogbeiwi and Mojibade Sosanya who acted as the masters of ceremony were in their elements as humour merchants and slap-stick entertainers as they skillfully choreographed the events of the night with aplomb. With them calling the shots as the programme of the day progressed, there was no dull moment even with the succession of awards to the deserving recipients with the usual accompanying speeches and side talks.

This is because apart from the musical interludes that featured highly rated and celebrated soulful musical artist, Johnny Drille and the very popular Laolu Gbenjo group who entertained the audience with their electrifying performances, there were also enough dramatic relief moments at the sidelines as events unfolded during the fairy tale night of entertainment.

The event was slated to start by 5pm with the Red Carpet. But as early as 4pm the trickling in of early arrivals soon turned into a milling throng that created a buzz of excitement at the red carpet.

As usual most of the guests came dressed to ‘kill’, dazzle or impress, obviously using the opportunity to make a fashion statement of their differently designed attires. For some of them, it was also an opportunity to capture the moment by posing for photo shoots or being interviewed for live television before entering the hall.

Even those dressed in skimpy, tight-fitting outfits were not left out. They also took their turns on the red carpet to show off their seductive figures and weird dress sense.

Most of the awardees arrived accompanied by a retinue of aides, supporters and hero-worshippers; some with praise singers and even troupe of dancers singing and gyrating to the accompaniment of drums and other musical instruments.

The different cultural groups added colour and thrills to the event.

Indeed outside the spacious Convention Centre of Eko Hotel venue of the event, it was a carnival of a sort as a cultural group better known as the Onye Oganiru Ogene dance group from Enugu State kept entertaining guests as they arrived the venue with cultural dance and displays.

There was also, the Black Edge Production Group from the National Arts Theatre, who welcomed and entertained guests with their melodious drumming.

Also the dramatic entry of a one-man entertainer who identified himself as Modelling King stirred up the evening. He was dressed in an overflowing royal attire long enough that it was dragging on the floor. He described his dressing as one that projects the unity of the country, representing Niger Delta, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa traditional attires.

While the event was building up popular highlife performer, Laolu Gbenjo and his band kept the audience captivated with their performance, dishing out a medley of local and foreign evergreen songs. They switched from contemporary tunes to old school songs with everyone nodding their heads and tapping their feet on the floor while their performance lasted.

Security personnel and bouncers engaged for the occasion had a hectic time controlling the surging crowd of guests, both the invited and the uninvited who thought it was an opportunity to stop by and catch some fun. And soon, the hall was packed to the brim.

And while the guests waited patiently for the event to commence formally, they were entertained by a succession of popular musical tunes by Laolu Gbenjo live band. And while the event lasted the guests could not help but give vent to their appreciation by loudly cheering the highly entertaining variety of musical performances that night. The event also sizzled with hilarious jokes by the MCs and others during the award presentation sessions.

The duo of Ben and Mojibade, like seasoned choir masters, they kept everything moving according to the programme of events in spite of a few distractions here and there. But what they could not control was the palpable excitement that rippled through the gathering with the introduction and arrival on stage of the much awaited the acclaimed soulful singer Johnny Drille to execute his musical magic on stage. His arrival on stage was greeted with a loud cheer as many sprang to their feet screaming deliriously even before he started singing.

Indeed he did not disappoint as his performance sent many jumping to their feet and dancing rapturously.

By so doing he lived up to his pre-event promise. Speaking to Vanguard before the event he said: “It will be a great honour to showcase my craft before an audience of such caliber as that which graces the Vanguard Awards. It is a mature audience with refined tastes who will appreciate my style of music – rich in lyrics and immersive rhythms. Expect top-tier entertainment from me.”

Speaking in the same vein, Laolu Gbenjo, who has long established an enviable reputation as a top class musical entertainment, also promised to entertain the audience with top grade musical output. According to him: “You know what Laolu Gbenjo represents: undiluted entertainment with electrifying and high-energy performances.

“We have been doing this for years at the Vanguard Award. But this year, we are adding even more. If you are not ready to dance all night, don’t come near the stage, because it’s going to be nonstop.”

He did as he promised and the audience responded in kind by cheering each of the performances of his band.

One of the remarkable features of the night was the loud ovation that greeted Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State when he mounted the stage with his entourage to receive his good governance award presented to him by Major General Ike Nwachukwu, (retd). It was also the case when Kano State governor was presented with his award.

But the climax of it all was the award presentation to the Vanguard Personality of the Year, Dr Adedeji Adeleke. The presence of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, with his retinue of palace chiefs and cultural entertainers added prestige and colour to the award presentation. Amid fireworks, he was loudly hailed by all present as a worthy recipient of the highly coveted award.