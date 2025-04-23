Nigeria’s thriving Janjaweedism

Armed herdsman

The Presidency’s reaction to the latest orgy of herdsmen massacres in the Bokkos areas of Plateau State was trite and routine. From his posh nest in France where he was visiting for the eighth time within two years, President Bola Tinubu directed his media aides to issue a condolence message overflowing with platitudes and empty promises.

Despite the deployments of military and police units each time these attacks surge, especially in Benue and Plateau, very little has been achieved. If anything, the herdsmen waging wars of conquest against indigenous communities all over the Middle Belt and Southern states, continue to advance.

The State Emergency Management Agencies, SEMAs, in the two states have confirmed the existence of 31 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in Plateau and 14 in Benue. Over 150 communities have been “conquered”, annexed and renamed by the Fulani invaders in Plateau, with the owners of the land driven to refugee camps.

Each time government officials visit these camps, they promise to restore the refugees back to their homelands, but subsequently abandon them. Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo left office without fulfilling his pledge to return IDPs back to their communities and release N10 billion for the rehab of devastated Berom communities in 2018.

One of the greatest acts of betrayal of the embattled communities is the unwillingness of the Federal Government under Buhari and Tinubu to properly name or identify these attackers. They call the invasions and massacres of indigenous people “farmers-herders clashes”. They refuse to declare them the terrorists that they are.

Indeed, Buhari did everything in his power to force his Fulani kinsmen from all parts of Africa on indigenous communities. When these efforts were rebuffed, it seems that the invaders were given the licence to take the land by force, while the security system was programmed not to act even when deployed.

Governor Mutfwang in a state-wide address finally gave the attacks their proper name: “genocides”. This was quite different from Tinubu’s statement which tended to portray them as “communal conflicts”.

Only the Federal Government is constitutionally mandated to deal with genocides. That successive regimes have failed to do so simply means that Nigeria is officially condoning Janjaweed-style wars against its indigenous people.

Former Sudan dictator, Omar Al Bashir, had armed and trained Arab pastoralists (the Janjaweed) to conquer and occupy Black Sudanese communities, thus sparking the legendary Darfur refugee crises.

The same template is unfolding in Nigeria, with Fulani pastoralists imported from everywhere being allowed to decimate indigenous populations and occupy their lands.

We must call a spade by its name. Nigerians and the world need to know that pastoralist terrorism or Janjaweedism, not “farmers-herders clashes” is destroying Nigeria as we know it. Unless the needful is done, we may wake up one day to see our ancestral communities in the hands of alien conquerors!