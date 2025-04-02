Nigeria’s net forex reserves rises 479% to $23bn — CBN    

CBN

•Strongest in over 3 yrs

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said that the nation’s Net Foreign Exchange Reserve (NFER) rose by 479 per cent to $23.11 billion in 2024 from $3.99 billion in 2023.

The CBN disclosed this in a statement explaining that the increase reflected a substantial improvement in the country’s external liquidity, reduced short-term obligations, and renewed investor confidence.

NFER, which adjusts gross reserves to account for near-term liabilities such as FX swaps and forward contracts, is widely regarded as a more accurate indicator of the foreign exchange buffers available to meet immediate external obligations.

According to the CBN, the $23.11 billion NEFR was the highest level in over three years, a marked increase from $3.99 billion at year-end 2023, $8.19 billion in 2022, and $14.59 billion in 2021.

Gross external reserves was also reported to have increased to $40.19 billion, compared to $33.22 billion at the close of 2023.

The apex bank said, “The increase in reserves reflects a combination of strategic measures undertaken by the CBN, including a deliberate and substantial reduction in short-term foreign exchange liabilities – notably swaps and forward obligations.

“ The strengthening was also spurred by policy actions to rebuild confidence in the FX market and increase reserve buffers, along with recent improved foreign exchange inflows – particularly from non-oil sources.

“The result is a stronger and more transparent reserves position that better equips Nigeria to withstand external shocks. The expansion occurred even as the CBN continues to reduce short-term liabilities, thereby improving the overall quality of the reserve position.

Commenting, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, said: “This improvement in our net reserves is not accidental; it is the outcome of deliberate policy choices aimed at rebuilding confidence, reducing vulnerabilities, and laying the foundation for long-term stability.

“We remain focused on sustaining this progress through transparency, discipline, and market-driven reforms.”

Reserves have continued to strengthen in 2025. While the first quarter figures reflected some seasonal and transitional adjustments, including significant interest payments on foreign-denominated debt, underlying fundamentals remain intact, and reserves are expected to continue improving over the second quarter of this year.

Going forward, the CBN anticipates a steady uptick in reserves, underpinned by improved oil production levels, and a more supporting export growth environment expected to boost non-oil FX earnings and diversify external inflows.

It assures of its commitment to prudent reserve management, transparent reporting, and macroeconomic policies that support a stable exchange rate in order to attract investment, and build long-term resilience of the Nigerian economy.