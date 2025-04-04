Nigerian schools Greensprings, Atlantic Hall, Wellspring shine at York University’s inaugural basketball tournament

Greensprings School emerged victorious at York University’s first-ever inter-school basketball tournament held on March 29, 2025, at the university’s premier athletic complex.

Atlantic Hall and Wellspring College secured second and third places respectively in a competition that showcased outstanding talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

The event, which featured thrilling matchups and individual accolades, reinforced York University’s commitment to fostering athletic excellence and strengthening its ties with Nigerian schools through sports.

The tournament provided a platform for Nigerian and other international students to engage in high-level basketball competitions, with teams from various schools displaying exceptional skills, determination and teamwork.

The competition also highlighted individual excellence, with Chinwuba Ezuobi (Greensprings School) and Oluwapamilerin (Corona Schools, Lagos) earning the Most Valuable Player awards in the boys’ and girls’ categories. Onosedeba Osigbe (Corona Girls Agbara Team B) was recognised as the highest points scorer in the 3×3 girls’ category, while Josiah (Atlantic Hall) was celebrated for his outstanding rebounding performance.

Beyond the scores and rankings, the tournament symbolised York University’s broader mission of inclusivity and community engagement, particularly with Nigeria’s growing basketball talent. Through its partnership with the Toronto Raptors, the university offers students access to elite training, mentorship and professional basketball exposure, enriching their academic and athletic journeys.

Despite some schools being unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts, York University extended its appreciation to all those who expressed interest, adding that it looked forward to expanding the tournament’s reach in future editions, with a strong focus on participation from Nigerian schools.

The university said it remains dedicated to enhancing student experiences through sports, viewing this event as the foundation for a long-term tradition that nurtures leadership, character and lifelong connections.

As the final buzzer sounded, the tournament stood as a testament to the power of sports in uniting communities, strengthening York University’s ties with Nigerian institutions and shaping future champions.