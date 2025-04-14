Nigerian newspapers review: Nothing new in FBI, DEA records on drugs case, says Presidency

Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Nigerian Presidency’s reaction to a United States court order for the FBI and DEA to release President Bola Tinubu’s records on the case of alleged involvement in illicit drugs.

One headline has the governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) meeting over the suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara as former Niger Delta militant Government Tompolo assures Fubara will return as governor.

Another headline has Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka slamming the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for banning rapper Eedris Abdulkareem’s protest song ‘Tell Your Papa’.

Switching over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the organised labour lamenting the high cost of living and bracing for minimum wage renegotiation with the Federal Government.

The Punch’s top headline has the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, getting set to defend President Tinubu as PDP governors mobilise 11 senior advocates to challenge the suspension of Governor Fubara of Rivers State.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline also has the Presidency saying the FBI has no revelation on Tinubu as regards alleged involvement in illicit drugs.