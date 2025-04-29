Nigeria to establish centralised system for verifying travel documents – Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced plans to establish a centralised system for the authentication and verification of all travel documents in Nigeria.

He made this known during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday with the United Kingdom (UK) Minister of State, David Hanson.

In the company of Hanson were delegates from the UK Home Office, National Crime Agency, and the British High Commission.

According to Tunji-Ojo, the initiative aims to tackle immigration and document fraud, particularly those associated with border control.

“We discovered that one of the key drivers of rising document fraud is the absence of a centralised, real-time verification system,” he said.

“Currently, if someone submits 20 documents, you may need to contact 20 different issuing agencies to verify them. That breeds inefficiency.”

He explained that the proposed system would allow real-time verification of all documents, such as bank statements, passports, and certificates, at a single centre.

The minister also said Nigeria was ready to take the lead in formulating a regional strategy for border control, noting that regional differences required customised approaches.

“To tackle a heterogeneous problem with a homogeneous approach will not work,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

“That’s why we’re planning a regional border conference to allow for the development of unified yet adaptable strategies to combat migration and border-related challenges.”

He further disclosed that Nigeria’s EU visa solution platform would go live on May 1.

According to him, this will allow for more efficient processing and international cooperation while safeguarding national security and promoting investment.

“We now have a policy that ensures a response—approval or rejection—within 24 to 48 hours of applying for an EU visa,” he said.

Speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, Tunji-Ojo emphasised the administration’s commitment to preventing corruption rather than merely reacting to it.

“Our performance will be judged not by the number of convictions or recoveries but by how many crimes or frauds we prevent,” he said.

In his remarks, Hanson expressed the UK’s readiness to continue collaborating with Nigeria to improve criminal justice outcomes.

Hanson noted that the UK was reviewing its e-visa system and migration policies while exploring ways to expand trade, business, and skills development opportunities with Nigeria.

“My colleagues at the High Commission are eager to maintain strong engagement with the Nigerian government,” he said.

According to him, the UK looks forward to enhancing cooperation in tackling crime and fraud.

“You can rest assured that the National Crime Agency, the High Commission, and the Home Office are ready to extend a hand of partnership,” he said. (NAN)