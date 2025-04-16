Nigeria, South Africa strengthen energy ties to curb continental energy deficit

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has emphasised that Africa must begin to look inward for sustainable solutions to its energy challenges.

This was made known in a statement signed by SA Media and Communication to the Minister, Nneamaka Okafor on Wednesday.

The minister stated that boosting local production capacities while retaining generated resources within the continent is key to long-term energy security.

Senator Lokpobiri made this remark while receiving a high-level delegation from South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, led by Hon. Minister Gwede Mantashe, during a strategic engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral energy cooperation, enhancing trade, and exploring joint initiatives to tackle Africa’s energy needs.

In his speech, Senator Lokpobiri highlighted the remarkable progress Nigeria has made in recent years, particularly under the #RenewedHope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Nigeria has significantly enhanced its local capacity in the oil and gas sector. We are witnessing a new era where indigenous companies are taking ownership by acquiring assets from International Oil Companies that are divesting,” he noted.

The South African delegation’s visit was driven by a strong interest in learning from Nigeria’s oil and gas successes and exploring opportunities for partnership. Hon. Minister Gwede Mantashe praised Nigeria’s advancements and expressed optimism about future collaboration.

“Nigeria’s progress in its energy sector is impressive. We are here to share experiences, learn from each other, and build frameworks that support mutual growth. The goal is to develop strategies that are not only beneficial to our two nations but the African continent at large,” Minister Mantashe stated.

Both parties engaged in extensive discussions centered on developing indigenous capacity, enhancing cross-border trade in energy products, and fostering a robust framework for knowledge exchange.

The ministers agreed that collaboration is essential to unlock Africa’s vast energy potential and to address persistent energy poverty across the continent.

“As we collaborate with South Africa, we are also learning from their experiences. Our shared insights will contribute to increased oil production and more resilient energy systems across Africa,” Senator Lokpobiri added.

“Deepening our ties is vital to creating sustainable, African-led solutions to our energy challenges.”

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to establish working groups focused on joint investments, technology sharing, and regional energy integration. This renewed partnership signals a forward-looking approach to building a stronger, self-reliant African energy landscape.