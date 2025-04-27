Nigeria ranks third in Africa for U.S. deportations with over 400 removals [Full List]

Nigeria has ranked third on the list of African countries with the highest number of deportations from the United States (U.S) between 2020 and 2025, according to data from The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A total of 437 Nigerian nationals were removed from the U.S. during this period, with many facing deportation due to criminal convictions or final orders issued by immigration judges.

ICE’s enforcement actions are authorized under Title 8 of the U.S. Code, which allows officers within the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division to remove noncitizens with final orders of removal.

The data highlights the ongoing challenge faced by the U.S. in managing individuals with criminal backgrounds.

In 2024, of the 271,484 removals carried out, 32.7% (88,763 individuals) had criminal histories, including charges or convictions for offenses such as assault, sexual assault, weapons offenses, and even homicide.

Below is the list of African countries ranked by the number of deportations from the U.S. between 2020 and 2025:

Senegal – 689 Mauritania – 481 Nigeria – 437 Egypt – 387 Ghana – 276 Angola – 227 Cameroon – 166 Guinea – 162 Somalia – 154 Kenya – 131

Vanguard News