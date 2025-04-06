Nigeria faces meningitis outbreak with 151 deaths 1,826 suspected cases

meningitis

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that Nigeria is battling a meningitis outbreak that has led to 151 deaths and 1,826 suspected cases, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 8.3 percent. The outbreak, which has affected 23 states, is putting significant pressure on public health resources, particularly in northern Nigeria, where the majority of cases have been reported.

According to the Epidemiological Week 12 Report, which covers the period from March 17 to March 23, 2025, a total of 289 samples were collected from suspected cases, and 126 of these have been confirmed as positive, yielding a 44 percent positivity rate. Among the confirmed cases, the most prevalent strain is Neisseria meningitidis serogroup C (NmC), which accounts for 27 percent of cases, followed by Neisseria meningitidis serogroup W (NmW) at 13.5 percent.

The outbreak predominantly affects children, with those in the 5-14 age group making up the highest proportion of both suspected and confirmed cases. Additionally, the outbreak shows a significant gender disparity, with 60 percent of the total suspected cases reported in males.

The situation is most severe in 10 states, with Kebbi and Sokoto being the hardest-hit, accounting for 94 percent of suspected cases. Gwandu LGA in Kebbi has reported the highest number of cases, with 313 suspected cases, followed by Tambuwal LGA in Sokoto with 155 cases.

In response to the growing crisis, the NCDC has stepped up surveillance, sample collection, and public awareness campaigns. Efforts to provide vaccinations and other interventions are being prioritized in high-risk states to curb the spread of the disease and prevent further fatalities.

Health authorities are urging Nigerians to seek immediate medical attention at the first signs of meningitis, including fever, headache, and neck stiffness, in order to reduce the risk of complications and death.