Nigeria condemns terrorist attack in India

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

The federal government on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack in India.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, quoted the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, saying this on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister described the attack as an unfortunate incident that resulted in the tragic loss of 26 innocent lives, mostly tourists, and left many others injured.

Tuggar said, “The government of Nigeria strongly condemns the recent terrorist attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a global menace that requires collective action and firm commitment from the international community.

“Nigeria, having faced similar challenges, understands the devastating impact of such acts of violence and reiterates its call for enhanced global cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of India as they recover from this tragedy, and we stand united in the shared pursuit of peace, stability and justice worldwide.” (NAN)