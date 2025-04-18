Nigeria, China to sign digital currency deal to reduce dollar reliance — NCSP

The Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership has said Nigeria would soon sign a deal on ‘Digital RMB’ with China to enable a direct conversion of naira to Chinese Yuan.

The digital renminbi (RMB) is a central bank digital currency issued by China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China.

Speaking at the digital asset markets strategy masterclass series held in Lagos, Director-General of the NCSP, Joseph Tegbe said the agreement was expected to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on the United States dollar.

He described the pact as a major step in Nigeria’s transition from a trade relationship with China to a mutually-beneficial development partnership.

The NCSP DG also said Nigeria has secured over $30 billion in investment commitments and 300 expressions of interest from Chinese companies within the last five months.

He noted the importance of leveraging Chinese technology, particularly in the digital asset market and knowledge transfer, adding that the NCSP remained committed to supporting the globalisation of Nigeria’s capital market.

The DG outlined the objectives of the partnership, which include driving infrastructure development, scaling up Chinese investments, strengthening trade and economic ties, promoting transparency, and advancing cultural exchange between both countries.

Also speaking at the event, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, said the state was developing a securitisation policy to monetise idle assets and raise green bonds to fund infrastructure needs.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Abayomi Oluyomi, the commissioner for finance, said Lagos will become the first sub-national in the country to implement such a policy.

In his remarks, Nicholas Okoye, convener of the masterclass and a global investment advisor, said the digital transformation ushered in by the fourth industrial revolution has impacted all sectors and will open new frontiers of wealth for investors, institutions, nations, and sub-nationals.

“The most strategic ecosystem of this digital transformation has got to be ‘Digital Asset Markets’, which includes investment in cryptocurrencies as well as the tokenisation (digitisation) of traditional asset classes,” Okoye said.

“The proposed full adoption of ‘Digital Asset Markets’ in Nigeria’s capital markets and subsequently across Africa is going to be a game changer for wealth creation and economic growth sustainability.

“In addition, it will completely redefine the future of African finance, investment and capital market industries.”

Okoye said the digital assets present a unique opportunity for Africans to build wealth regardless of location or profession, providing for the first time, an accurate reflection of Nigeria and Africa’s true wealth position.