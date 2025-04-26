NIDO Africa chairman voices concern over the need for improved services to Nigerians abroad by Nigerian embassies

Nigerian In Diaspora Organization

As part of efforts to ensure that Nigerian Embassies and High Commissions effectively fulfill their roles in representing Nigerian interests abroad — including providing consular services, promoting Nigerian culture, fostering economic and trade relations, and prioritizing the welfare of Nigerians in the Diaspora — NIDO Africa has expressed concerns regarding the experiences of some Nigerian citizens at various embassies across the African continent.

Vanguard learnt this today, Saturday, April 26, 2025, from Professor Osakwe, a Nigerian-born, Namibia-based renowned Professor of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), as he shared insights from the recent NIDO Africa meeting held in Windhoek, Namibia. Professor Osakwe emphasized the need for embassies to place greater priority on the welfare and needs of Nigerians living abroad.

The university don, while applauding the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana for its exemplary service, noted that there remain challenges in service delivery at other missions. He presented highlights from the experiences and concerns raised by Nigerians abroad.

In his words: “Our Embassies are intended to be the first point of contact and support for Nigerians abroad. However, there have been reports of some missions facing challenges in adequately providing assistance to citizens. This calls for attention, as some Nigerians have expressed feelings of neglect in times of need. It is important that embassies remain accessible and responsive to the needs of Nigerians abroad.”

He further noted that issues such as human trafficking and irregular migration remain significant concerns, and embassies should remain actively engaged in efforts to support vulnerable Nigerians. “Embassies should continue to strive to be a beacon of hope and assistance. We recognize the diplomatic and operational challenges they face, but we encourage a more proactive and compassionate approach to service delivery,” Professor Osakwe stated.

“While we acknowledge the limitations, including resource constraints, we must also ensure that no Nigerian feels abandoned. Compassion, efficiency, and citizen-centered service should be key pillars of embassy operations,” he added.

Professor Osakwe commended the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana for its exemplary commitment to serving Nigerians in that country, encouraging other missions across Africa to emulate such a proactive and supportive model. He also called on the Nigerian government to invest more in strengthening diplomatic missions, improving infrastructure, streamlining processes, and enhancing communication channels.

“We use this medium to remind Embassy officials that they are representatives of Nigeria, and their service to citizens abroad reflects directly on the nation’s image. Let us work together to foster a Diaspora community that feels valued, supported, and proud to be Nigerian,” he concluded.

Professor Osakwe also announced that moving forward, NIDO Africa plans to engage in initiatives aimed at highlighting both positive practices and areas needing improvement in Nigerian embassies’ services to citizens abroad. The initiative seeks to encourage transparency, accountability, and the continuous prioritization of the welfare and dignity of Nigerians everywhere.