NiDCOM urges Cape Verde to release detained Nigerian tourists

Abike-Dabiri-Erewa

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has called on authorities in Cape Verde to release six Nigerian tourists currently being held at an immigration deportation facility in the island nation.

In a statement issued Wednesday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, the commission revealed that the tourists were travelling from Senegal to Cape Verde for a vacation when they were allegedly profiled at the point of entry, pulled out of the immigration line, and accused of not having sufficient funds. Their phones were reportedly confiscated before they were detained.

According to reports from the detention centre, the Nigerians — aged between 25 and 31 — are being held in distressing conditions without access to legal or consular assistance. One of them is reportedly suffering from a medical condition and has been denied access to his medication.

“We appeal to the immigration authorities in Cape Verde to please treat the tourists with respect and dignity and put them on the next immediate return flight to Dakar for onward connection back to Nigeria,” the statement read.

The detained individuals were identified as: David James Udoh, Lily Dada, Oghenero Adaware, Sherifat Abimbola Ogundairo and Jesutomi Aina.

The group had reportedly booked their trip through a travel and tourism agency, Ìrìn Travels, which has since raised concerns about the treatment of the travelers.

Family members have expressed deep concern for their loved ones’ safety and well-being, urging the Nigerian government and international human rights organizations to intervene urgently.

NiDCOM confirmed that the issue has been escalated to the Consular and Migration Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further diplomatic engagement.

Reiterating its commitment to the protection of Nigerians abroad, NiDCOM called on host nations to respect international conventions on the treatment of visitors and migrants.

As of the time of this report, Cape Verdean immigration authorities have not responded to the allegations or offered clarification regarding the tourists’ status.