Neymar injured just 34 minutes into Santos comeback

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. has suffered another devastating injury blow just 34 minutes into his highly anticipated return for Santos in the Brasileirão.

The setback, reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, adds to a growing list of physical troubles that have marred the twilight years of his career.

“Neymar Jr leaves the pitch with a new injury as Santos started him tonight in the Brasileirão. After 34 minutes, Neymar has been subbed off,” Romano wrote on Wednesday.

This incident is the latest in a series of injuries that have plagued the 33-year-old, casting further doubt on his ability to return to peak form. Neymar had only recently terminated his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in January 2025, ending a short-lived stint marked by recurring injuries and limited appearances.

Al-Hilal, which signed Neymar in August 2023 on a reported $104 million-per-year deal, released a statement thanking him for his contributions and wishing him well. The forward played just seven matches for the club, with injuries, including a ruptured cruciate ligament sustained during a Brazil World Cup qualifier in October 2023, limiting his time on the pitch.

A further hamstring issue during his attempted comeback in late 2024 added to his woes. Al-Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus expressed concern at the time: “He can no longer play at the level we are used to. Things have become difficult for him, unfortunately.”

Despite mounting setbacks, Neymar remains committed to representing Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance and I will do everything I can to play in it,” he told CNN in January.

Following his Al-Hilal departure, speculation swirled around a return to Santos—the club where Neymar first rose to international stardom. His appearance in the Brasileirão was meant to signal a fresh chapter in his storied career. Instead, it has reignited concerns about his long-term fitness and future in the sport.

Neymar remains Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 127 appearances. Once hailed as the successor to Pelé, he starred for Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, before making a record-breaking €220 million move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Despite five Ligue 1 titles and a UEFA Champions League final appearance, his time in Europe was often disrupted by injuries and internal discord.