New dawn for technical education as Gastric Polytechnic opens in A’Ibom

By Kennedy Mbele

In a historic milestone for education and community development, Gestric Polytechnic in Abiakpo Ikot Ukana, Obot Akara Local Government Area, was officially opened, marking a transformative moment for Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria’s technical education. The grand opening ceremony, attended by dignitaries, community leaders, and enthusiastic residents, also saw the inauguration of the institution’s governing board, academic staff and non-academic staff , signaling the commencement of academic activities at the state-of-the-art polytechnic.

The event, which drew a diverse crowd from across the state, was a celebration of vision, resilience, and community pride. Gestric Polytechnic, poised to become a beacon of technical education, received resounding endorsements from stakeholders, including the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), which recently praised its cutting-edge facilities and innovative programs. With approval to offer five in-demand courses in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Management, and Statistics, the institution is set to empower a new generation of skilled professionals and entrepreneurs.

The ceremony was presided over by, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Chris Ekpenyong, PhD, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Founder of Gestric Polytechnic.



In his keynote address, Senator Ekpenyong emphasized the institution’s mission to bridge the gap between education and industry needs, particularly in Nigeria’s technological terrain . “Gestric Polytechnic is not just a school; it is a movement to uplift our youth, transform our communities, and contribute to Nigeria’s industrialization,” he declared. He highlighted the polytechnic’s role in providing accessible, high-quality education to the people of Obot Akara, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and beyond, reducing the need for young people to leave their communities in pursuit of higher education.

Professor Sylvester Akpan, the Rector of the Polytechnic , delivered a passionate speech outlining the polytechnic’s academic vision. He underscored the institution’s commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and practical skills development. “Our students will not only graduate with diplomas but with the tools to create, innovate, and lead in their fields,” Professor Akpan stated. He praised the NBTE’s recent inspection, which lauded the polytechnic’s advanced laboratories, modern classrooms, and industry-aligned curriculum, positioning Gestric as a potential leader in technical education.

Sir Isaac Akpan, the Registrar and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, spoke on the administrative framework that will ensure the institution’s smooth operation. He assured attendees that Gestric Polytechnic is built on principles of transparency, accountability, and excellence. “We are here to serve our students and our community, ensuring that every graduate is equipped to make a meaningful impact,” he said.

Other members of the governing board, alongside the academic board and non-academic staff, were formally inaugurated during the ceremony, with each member expressing their dedication to the polytechnic’s mission. The diverse team, comprising experienced educators and administrators, is expected to drive Gestric Polytechnic’s growth and uphold its commitment to academic rigor and community engagement.

The host community played a central role in the event, with leaders, traditional leaders , the clergy, youth representatives, and women’s groups expressing overwhelming support for the new institution. Rev.Fr. Cyril Udoudo, a prominent priest in the community and guest minister at the event, in his sermon described the polytechnic as a “game-changer” for Obot Akara. “For too long, our young people have had to travel far for quality education. Now, Gestric Polytechnic brings hope and opportunity right to our doorstep,” he said, commending Senator Ekpenyong’s vision and generosity.

Mrs. Angela Osoh, representing the women of the community , spoke passionately about the economic and social benefits the polytechnic will bring. “This institution will not only educate our children but also boost our businesses and strengthen our community. We are proud to have Gestric Polytechnic here,” she said. A youth representative, Mr. Polycarp Micheal, echoed these sentiments, noting that the polytechnic’s focus on technical disciplines like computer engineering and electrical engineering will inspire innovation and entrepreneurship among young people. “This is our chance to build a future where we create jobs, not just seek them,” he added.

The community’s enthusiasm was palpable, with local residents expressing optimism about the economic ripple effects of the polytechnic’s presence. From increased demand for local services to opportunities for small businesses, Gestric Polytechnic is already being hailed as a catalyst for growth in Obot Akara.

Gestric Polytechnic’s state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced laboratories and well-equipped classrooms, were a focal point of the ceremony. The NBTE’s recent inspection team, which assessed the campus’s readiness for technical education, described the infrastructure as “exceptional” and “forward-thinking.” The polytechnic’s curriculum, designed to align with industry needs, will ensure that graduates are job-ready and capable of contributing to Nigeria’s technological and economic advancement.

The institution’s arrival comes at a critical time, as Nigeria seeks to address the shortage of skilled technical professionals amid its push for industrialization. By offering courses in high-demand fields, Gestric Polytechnic aims to produce graduates who can compete in the global job market while fostering local innovation. The polytechnic’s focus on entrepreneurship is expected to inspire students to launch their own businesses, creating jobs and reducing reliance on urban centers for employment.

Local businesses are already anticipating a surge in economic activity as students from neighboring communities and beyond enroll at Gestric Polytechnic. Market vendors, transport providers, and landlords expressed excitement about the opportunities the institution will bring, with many describing it as a “new dawn” for Obot Akara.

The opening of Gestric Polytechnic is more than an educational milestone; it is a testament to the power of vision and community collaboration. For the people of Obot Akara and Akwa Ibom state, the polytechnic represents a source of pride and empowerment, offering young people the chance to pursue their dreams without leaving home.

As the ceremony drew to a close, Senator Ekpenyong called on all stakeholders, students, staff, community members, and the local government, to work together to ensure the polytechnic’s success. “Gestric Polytechnic is our collective legacy. Let us nurture it, support it, and watch it transform lives,” he said.

With its doors now open and academic activities set to commence, Gestric Polytechnic stands as a bold promise of progress. As students begins to walk its halls, the institution is already shaping a brighter future for Obot Akara, Akwa Ibom State, and Nigeria as a whole.

Other Dignitaries at the event were :Engr Rose Ekpenyong, wife to the founder and chairman Governing Council Gestric polytechnic, RT. Hon Simon Dominic, Local Government chairman of Obot Akara, The political class both pass and present, Religious leaders, students and the invited public.