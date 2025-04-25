NEDC lauded for executing developmental projects across six states

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

North East Concerned Citizens (NECC) has expressed deepest gratitude to the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Alhaji Goni Alkali and his team for executing several people oriented projects across six states in the region.

The Group which is non-political also passed a vote of confidence on Alkali, and urged him to continue the good tempo.

The Chairman/Leader of the NECC, Umar Grema Abdallah disclosed this at the week end during their monthly meeting which had in attendance youth groups, associations and clubs drawn across Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba and Bauchi states.

He said, his group have been following with keen interest about the activities of the commission, which they found out that NEDC has been very supportive in complementing efforts of the state governments in reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of those who were hitherto Displaced by over decade Boko Haram crisis.

The Group noted that provision of employments, youths empowerment, capacity building opportunities initiated and implemented by NEDC in the past few years have impacted positively on the lives of the citizenry, as many youths who benefitted from the gesture are now economically self -reliant.

Abdullah further noted that, the recent approval made by the Commission to drill boreholes in each of the senatorial zones in the six affected states of the region would go along way in providing portable drinking water and also save lives.

Abdullah also highlighted that in Borno alone, several infrastructure projects were carried out in Dikwa, Mafa, Jere, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC among other local government areas, while in Yobe State, NEDC projects are visible in Damaturu, Potiskum, Gujba, including agricultural initiatives in Gulani, Tarmuwa and Nangere..

More so he said, in Adamawa State,NEDC executed health projects in Yola, Mubi, Girei, Demsa, Fufore and Ganye among others.

He added that in Taraba State, educational and other health projects were carried out in Jalingo, Wukari, Bali, Takum, Donga, Ibi, while in Gombe State, similar projects were visible in Kaltungo, Billiri, Yamaltu Deba, Akko among other local government areas, as well as in Bauchi state, where projects were executed in Misau, Ningi,Toro, Bogoro, Darazo.