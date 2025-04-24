NDYC criticizes call to probe Kyari

Former NNPCL GCEO, Mele Kyari

By Ikenna Henry

The Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, has faulted the call for a probe into the tenure of the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari saying it is ill-advised.

In a statement by the group’s National Coordinator, Mr Israel Uwejeyan, NDYC described the call for a probe as “ill-advised” and an “orchestrated campaign of calumny” aimed at discrediting Kyari’s legacy of reforms in the oil and gas sector.

The group highlighted Kyari’s achievements, including the transformation of the NNPC into a commercially oriented entity, rehabilitation of refineries, and efforts to combat oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

They also noted his promotion of the “Decade of Gas” initiative, which aims to transition Nigeria from an oil-dependent economy to a gas-powered industrial nation.

The NDYC expressed disappointment that the group calling for the probe, “Concerned Citizens Against Corruption,” would peddle conjecture and half-truths without verified evidence to substantiate their claims.

It urged the authorities to disregard the call for a probe and instead focus on promoting transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

The NDYC commended Kyari’s leadership and described his tenure as a “case study in leadership transformation, corporate turnaround, and energy sector evolution.”

“Mr. Kyari should be commended, not condemned. His tenure should be studied in policy schools as a case study in leadership transformation, corporate turnaround, and energy sector evolution.

“We urge the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation to disregard this sponsored circus and focus on legal reforms that will continue to uphold justice, transparency, and institutional integrity.”